FanDuel Promo Code: Bet $5 to Win $300 Bonus for MNF Buccaneers vs. Lions
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Detroit Lions headline Monday Night Football in Week 7, with playoff implications on the line. A FanDuel promo code is not required for new users to access the ‘Bet $5, get $300 in bonus bets if you win’ offer. Among the latest sportsbook promos, this FanDuel offer is straightforward and easy to claim..
How a FanDuel promo code works for MNF Buccaneers vs. Lions
No need to search for a FanDuel promo code; just sign up and place your first $5 wager on MNF Buccaneers vs. Lions or any other market. If your qualifying bet wins, you will receive $300 in bonus bets within 72 hours. Remember, the $300 bonus is awarded ONLY if your first bet wins. Bonus bets expire after seven days, and a 1x playthrough applies before withdrawing winnings.
Here are the most important FanDuel Sportsbook promo terms to note:
- Minimum qualifying bet is $5.
- You only receive $300 in bonus bets if your first bet wins.
- Bonus bets are credited within 72 hours of your winning bet settling.
- Bonus bets expire after seven days (168 hours) from issuance.
- A 1x playthrough is required before you can withdraw any winnings.
- Bonus bet stakes are not returned with winnings (for example, a $10 bonus bet at +100 odds returns $10, not $20).
For the best chance to secure your $300 bonus, consider placing your initial $5 wager on a heavy favorite. Since only winning first bets qualify, maximizing your likelihood of success is key.
Bet $5 and get $300 in bonus bets if you win from FanDuel - CLAIM NOW
This FanDuel promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.
How to claim your FanDuel bonus for MNF Buccaneers vs. Lions
With both teams surging toward the playoffs, this is the perfect moment to lock in the ‘Bet $5, get $300 in bonus bets if you win’ offer. Here’s your game plan for claiming the bonus and getting in on the Monday Night Football action:
- Register: Create your FanDuel account, providing personal information and verifying your identity.
- Download the app: Download the FanDuel Sportsbook app to access and claim your bonus.
- Deposit funds: Make an initial deposit of at least $5.
- Make a bet: Place your first $5 wager on any NFL Week 7 market (including Buccaneers vs. Lions) or any other sports market.
- Receive bonus bets: If your bet wins, you receive $300 in bonus bets.
Claiming your bonus is straightforward, so you can focus on the excitement of Monday Night Football.
Check out our FanDuel review for a deep dive into the leading sportsbook.
FanDuel promo offers for existing users
The FanDuel welcome offer is just the beginning. Existing users can access a variety of ongoing promotions, including odds boosts, parlay insurance, and special event bonuses throughout the NFL season. Check your FanDuel account regularly for the latest offers tailored to your betting preferences.
More welcome offers for MNF Bucs vs. Lions
Claim over $2,000 in welcome bonuses from the top online sportsbooks. See how each offer stacks up below:
FanDuel
DraftKings
BetMGM
Caesars
Welcome Bonus
Bet $5 and get $300 in bonus bets if you win + 3 months of NBA League Pass
Promo Code
No code required
No code required
SI1500
SICZR20X
Bonus Form
$300 in bonus bets
12 $25 bonus bets
1 or 5 bonus bets
Profit boosts
Minimum Deposit
$5
$5
$10
$10
Minimum Bet
$5
$5
$10
$10
Days to Use Bonus
7 days
7 days
7 days
7 days
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.