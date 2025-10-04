FanDuel Promo Code: Bet $5, Win $300 Bonus for Blue Jays vs. Yankees
The ALDS heats up as Toronto faces New York, and the FanDuel promo code offer gives new users a shot at $300 in bonus bets. You only receive the bonus bets if your first bet wins. Among the latest sportsbook promos, this welcome bonus opportunity stands out for its simplicity.
How the FanDuel promo code works for Blue Jays vs Yankees
FanDuel Sportsbook’s ‘Bet $5, get $300 in bonus bets if you win’ new user promotion is a straightforward way to boost your bankroll during the Blue Jays vs Yankees ALDS. A FanDuel promo code is not needed; just make a qualifying first bet of $5 or more. Remember, the $300 bonus is awarded ONLY if your first bet wins. Bonus bets arrive within 72 hours, expire after seven days, and require a 1x playthrough before withdrawal. For example, a $10 bonus bet at +100 odds returns $10 in winnings, not $20, since the bonus bet stake is not included.
Here are the most important FanDuel Sportsbook promo terms to note:
- Minimum qualifying bet is $5.
- Your first bet must win to receive the $300 in bonus bets.
- Bonus bets are delivered within 72 hours of your winning bet settling.
- Bonus bets expire after seven days (168 hours) from issuance.
- A 1x playthrough is required before withdrawing winnings.
- Bonus bet stakes are not returned with winnings.
Since the win condition is essential, only bets that win qualify for the bonus. Consider placing your initial five-dollar wager on a heavy favorite to maximize your chance of unlocking the $300 in bonus bets.
This FanDuel promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.
Playoff intensity meets premium betting value: How to claim your FanDuel bonus for Blue Jays vs Yankees
With the Blue Jays and Yankees battling for AL supremacy, now is the perfect time to get in on the action. Here’s your game plan for claiming the “Bet $5, get $300 in bonus bets if you win” offer and making your first wager count during this high-stakes series:
- Download the app: You'll need to download the FanDuel Sportsbook app to claim the bonus.
- Register: Create a FanDuel account with your personal information and complete identity verification.
- Deposit funds: Make an initial deposit of at least five dollars.
- Make a bet: Place your first five-dollar wager on any Blue Jays vs Yankees market or any other sports market.
- Receive bonus bets: If your bet wins, you receive $300 in bonus bets.
Claiming your FanDuel bonus is quick and easy. Just follow these steps, and you’ll be ready to play. For a full breakdown of the FanDuel Sportsbook, check out our FanDuel review.
FanDuel promo offers for existing users
The FanDuel welcome offer is just the beginning. Existing FanDuel users can access a variety of ongoing promotions, odds boosts, and special event offers throughout the MLB postseason and beyond. Be sure to check your app regularly for the latest ways to add value to your bets.
