FanDuel Promo Code: Bet $5, Win $300 Bonus for College Football Week 7

Score big with the FanDuel promo code (no code needed) for College Football Week 7. Bet $5, win $300 bonus if your first college football bet wins. 
The FanDuel promo code is not required for College Football Week 7, but the $300 in bonus bets offer is a can’t-miss opportunity. Place a $5 wager on Week 7, and receive $300 in bonus bets if your first bet wins. Claim your $300 in bonus bets with one of the best sportsbook promos around.

How the FanDuel promo code offer works for College Football Week 7

A FanDuel promo code is not needed; just sign up and place a qualifying $5 bet on any College Football Week 7 market. Remember, the $300 bonus is awarded ONLY if your first bet wins. Bonus bets arrive within 72 hours, expire after seven days, and require a 1x playthrough before withdrawal. For example, a $10 bonus bet at +100 odds returns $10 (stake not included).

Here are the most important FanDuel Sportsbook promo terms to note:

  • Minimum qualifying bet is $5.
  • You only receive $300 in bonus bets if your first bet wins.
  • Bonus bets delivered within 72 hours of your winning bet settling.
  • Bonus bets expire after seven days (168 hours).
  • One-time playthrough required before withdrawing winnings.
  • Bonus bet stake is not included in winnings.

Since only winning first bets qualify for the bonus, consider placing your initial five-dollar wager on a heavy favorite to maximize your chance of unlocking the $300 bonus bets.

This FanDuel promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

How to claim your FanDuel bonus for College Football Week 7

Ready to capitalize on College Football Week 7? Here’s your game plan for locking in the “Bet $5, get $300 in bonus bets” offer. Remember, you must download the FanDuel Sportsbook app to claim the bonus, and your first bet must win to receive the $300 in bonus bets.

  1. Register: Create your FanDuel account with your personal information and verify your identity.
  2. Download the app: Download the FanDuel Sportsbook app to access the bonus.
  3. Deposit funds: Make an initial deposit of at least five dollars.
  4. Make a bet: Place your first five-dollar wager on any College Football Week 7 market, such as Buckeyes vs. Fighting Illini, or any other available market.
  5. Receive bonus bets: If your bet wins, you receive $300 in bonus bets.

It’s that straightforward: follow these steps and you’ll be set for a winning Saturday. For more details and insights, check out our FanDuel review.

FanDuel promo offers for existing users

The FanDuel welcome offer is just the beginning. Existing FanDuel users can enjoy a range of ongoing promotions, including odds boosts, parlay insurance, and special event bonuses throughout the college football season. Stay tuned for new offers each week to keep your betting experience exciting.

More sports betting welcome offers for College Football Week 7

Claim the sportsbook offers below for thousands more in bonus bets for Week 7.

FanDuel

DraftKings

BetMGM

Caesars

Welcome Bonus

Bet $5, get $300 in bonus bets if you win 

Bet $5, get $200 in bonus bets if you win

Up to $1,500 back in bonuses

Bet $1, get 20 100% profit boosts 

Promo Code

No code required 

No code required 

SI1500 

SICZR20X

Bonus Form

$300 in bonus bets 

8 $25 bonus bets 

1 or 5 bonus bets 

Profit boosts 

Minimum Deposit

$5

$5

$10

$10

Minimum Bet

$5

$5

$10

$10

Days to Use Bonus

7 days

7 days

7 days

7 days

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

BRIAN GIUFFRA

Brian Giuffra is the VP of Betting Content at Minute Media and has been with the company since 2016. He's a fan of the Knicks, Giants, wine and bourbon, usually consuming them in that order.

