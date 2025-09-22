FanDuel Promo Code: Bet $5, Win $300 Bonus for Monday Night Football
A potential Super Bowl preview takes centre stage as the Baltimore Ravens host the Detroit Lions for Monday Night Football. You join in on the primetime action with the latest FanDuel promo code offer. Just sign up, place a $5 bet, and if you win, you’ll score $300 in bonus bets. Among the latest sportsbook promos, this is one of the best you’ll find.
How the FanDuel promo code works for Monday Night Football
A FanDuel promo code is not needed; just download the app, register, and make a qualifying first bet of $5 or more on Monday Night Football. If your first wager wins, you receive $300 in bonus bets within 72 hours. Bonus bets expire after seven days, and you must play through the bonus once before withdrawing winnings. For example, a $10 bonus bet at +100 odds pays out $10 in winnings (bonus stake not included).
Here are the most important FanDuel Sportsbook promo terms to note:
- A minimum qualifying bet is $5.
- You only receive bonus bets if your first bet wins.
- Your bonus bets are delivered within 72 hours of the settlement of a winning bet.
- Bonus bets expire after seven days.
- A 1x playthrough is required before cash withdrawal.
- The bonus bet stake is not returned with winnings.
For the best chance to secure the $300 bonus, consider placing your first $5 wager on a heavy favorite. Since only winning the first bet qualifies, this strategy can help maximize your odds of receiving the bonus.
This FanDuel promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.
How to claim your Monday Night Football bonus with FanDuel
Ready to get in on the action for Detroit vs. Baltimore? Here’s how to claim the FanDuel welcome offer:
- Download the app: To claim the bonus, you'll need to download the FanDuel Sportsbook app.
- Register: Create a FanDuel account using your personal information and complete the identity verification process.
- Deposit funds: Make an initial deposit of at least $5.
- Make a bet: Place your first $5 wager on any sports market (including Monday Night Football).
- Receive bonus bets: If your bet wins, you receive $300 in bonus bets.
For more details on the platform, check out our full FanDuel review.
FanDuel promo offers for existing users
The FanDuel welcome offer is just the beginning. Existing FanDuel users can find a variety of ongoing promotions, odds boosts, and parlay specials throughout the NFL season and beyond. Check the app regularly for the latest ways to enhance your betting experience. Here are a couple of options you will find:
- NFL Profit Boost: Get a profit boost token to use on MNF and boost your potential winnings.
- NFL Bet Protect: If a player in your pre-live bet exits in the first quarter and doesn’t come back into the game, your wager is still treated as a winner.
- NFL Play Your Way: Adjust lines, make custom player props, and get instant odds when you create unique bets you’ll only find at FanDuel.
Comparing the FanDuel promo code offer to other welcome offers
You can claim even more welcome offers for Monday Night Football and beyond by clicking the links in the chart below:
FanDuel
DraftKings
BetMGM
Caesars
Welcome Bonus
Bet $5, get $200 in bonus bets + over $200 off NFL Sunday Ticket
Promo Code
No code required
No code required
SI1500
SICZR20X
Bonus Form
$300 in bonus bets
8 $25 bonus bets
1 or 5 bonus bets
Profit boosts
Minimum Deposit
$5
$5
$10
$10
Minimum Bet
$5
$5
$10
$10
Days to Use Bonus
7 days
7 days
7 days
7 days
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.