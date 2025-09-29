FanDuel Promo Code: Bet $5, Win $300 Bonus for Monday Night Football
Monday Night Football in Denver brings another chance to cash in, and FanDuel is sweetening the stakes with a standout new-user offer. Instead of hunting for a FanDuel promo code, all it takes is a $5 wager on the Bengals-Broncos matchup. If your first bet hits, you’ll walk away with $300 in bonus bets — one of the simplest sportsbook promos available for primetime.
How a FanDuel promo code works for Monday Night Football
The FanDuel promo code offer for Monday Night Football is for new users. A FanDuel promo code is not needed. All you need to do is register and place a qualifying first bet of $5 or more. Remember, the $300 bonus is awarded if you win your first bet. Bonus bets are delivered within 72 hours, expire after seven days, and require a 1x playthrough before withdrawal.
Here are the most important FanDuel Sportsbook promo terms to note:
- The minimum qualifying bet is $5.
- You only receive bonus bets if your first bet wins.
- Bonus bets delivered within 72 hours of qualifying bet settlement.
- Bonus bets expire in seven days, so don’t wait to use them.
- A 1x playthrough is required before you can withdraw winnings.
- Bonus bet stake is not returned with winnings.
For the best chance at securing your $300 bonus, consider placing your initial $5 wager on a heavy favorite. Since the win condition is essential, only bets that win qualify for the bonus.
This FanDuel promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.
How to claim your Monday Night Football FanDuel welcome offer
Now that you know about the offer, following these five simple steps will get you ready in just a few minutes.
- Use the links on this page and download the FanDuel Sportsbook app to get started and claim the bonus.
- Register for a new FanDuel account by providing your personal information and completing the identity verification process.
- Deposit at least $5 into your account.
- Place your first $5 wager on any sports market, including Monday Night Football (for example, bet on Denver or Cincinnati to win).
- If your first bet wins, you will receive $300 in bonus bets within 72 hours.
Get more information in our complete FanDuel review.
FanDuel promo offers for existing users
If you’re already on FanDuel, there are still plenty of ways to add extra value to Monday Night Football. Existing users can take advantage of ongoing promos like odds boosts, parlay incentives, and special event offers. Be sure to check the app on game day for the latest ways to enhance your betting experience, such as:
- NFL Bet Protect: If a player in your pre-live bet exits in the first quarter and doesn’t come back into the game, your wager is still treated as a winner.
- NFL Play Your Way: Adjust lines, make custom player props, and get instant odds when you create unique bets you’ll only find at FanDuel.
More Monday Night Football betting promos
After claiming this FanDuel offer, you can still get thousands more in bonus bets by utilizing the offers below:
