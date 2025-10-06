FanDuel Promo Code Bet $5, Win $300 Bonus for Monday Night Football
The FanDuel promo code is not needed to score a major win on Monday Night Football. Bet just $5 and if your first wager wins, you’ll receive up to $300 in bonus bets. Despite the Jaguars having a better record than the Kansas City Chiefs, they’ll still have to prove themselves against Patrick Mahomes and company. This is one of the best sportsbook promos you’ll find for MNF.
How a FanDuel promo code works for Monday Night Football
A FanDuel promo code is not needed; just sign up and place a five-dollar qualifying bet on Monday Night Football. If your first bet wins, you’ll receive $300 in bonus bets within 72 hours. Bonus bets expire after seven days, and you must play through them once before withdrawing any winnings.
Here are the most important FanDuel Sportsbook promo terms to note:
- The minimum qualifying bet is $5.
- Only winning first bets qualify for the $300 in bonus bets.
- Bonus bets are delivered within 72 hours of settlement.
- Bonus bets expire after seven days (168 hours).
- Winnings from bonus bets require a 1x playthrough before withdrawal.
- Bonus bet stakes are not returned with winnings.
Since the $300 bonus is awarded only if your first bet wins, don’t mess around with a plus-money wager. There are no odds requirements for this offer, so take the biggest favorite you can find.
This FanDuel promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.
Steps to claim your FanDuel bonus for Monday Night Football
With the Jaguars looking to make a statement against the Chiefs, now is the perfect time to get in on the action. Here’s your game plan for claiming the FanDuel sign-up offer:
- Download the app: Use the links on this page to get started and download the app.
- Register: Create a FanDuel account with your personal information and verify your identity.
- Deposit money: Make an initial deposit of at least $5.
- Make a bet: Place your first $5 wager on any Monday Night Football market or any other sports market.
- Receive bonus bets: If your bet wins, you receive $300 in bonus bets.
It’s that simple to secure your bonus and elevate your Monday Night Football experience. For more insights, check out our FanDuel review.
FanDuel offers for existing users
The FanDuel welcome offer is just the beginning. Existing FanDuel users can enjoy a variety of ongoing promotions, including profit boosts, parlay insurance, and special event bonuses throughout the NFL season. Keep checking the FanDuel app for the latest ways to maximize your betting experience.
- NFL Bet Protect: If a player in your pre-live bet exits in the first quarter and doesn’t come back into the game, your wager is still treated as a winner.
- NFL Play Your Way: Adjust lines, make custom player props, and get instant odds when you create unique bets you’ll only find at FanDuel.
More Monday Night Football welcome offers
FanDuel
DraftKings
BetMGM
Caesars
Welcome Bonus
Promo Code
No code required
No code required
SI1500
SICZR20X
Bonus Form
$300 in bonus bets
8 $25 bonus bets
1 or 5 bonus bets
Profit boosts
Minimum Deposit
$5
$5
$10
$10
Minimum Bet
$5
$5
$10
$10
Days to Use Bonus
7 days
7 days
7 days
7 days
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.