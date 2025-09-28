FanDuel Promo Code: Bet $5, Win $300 Bonus for NFL Week 4
The FanDuel promo code is not required to claim the NFL Week 4 ‘bet $5, get $300 in bonus bets if your bet wins’ offer. Just sign up, place a $5 wager, and if your first bet wins, you’ll receive $300 bonus bets. Among the latest sportsbook promos, this is one of the most straightforward ways to boost your bankroll ahead of the Sunday action.
NFL Week 4 brings must-watch matchups, from Jaxon Dart making his debut to a showdown between the Ravens and Chiefs.
How a FanDuel promo code works for NFL Week 4
The FanDuel offer is a new user promotion that rewards you only if your first qualifying bet wins. Place a $5+ wager on any NFL Week 4 market; if your bet wins, $300 in bonus bets will be credited within 72 hours. Bonus bets expire after seven days, and you must play through the bonus once before withdrawing any winnings. A FanDuel promo code is not needed; just meet the requirements.
Here are the most important FanDuel Sportsbook promo terms to note:
- The minimum first bet is $5.
- Only winning first bets qualify for the $300 bonus.
- Bonus bets are delivered within 72 hours of your winning bet settling.
- Bonus bets expire seven days (168 hours) after being credited.
- 1x playthrough required before cashing out winnings.
- Bonus bet stake is not returned with winnings (e.g., a $10 bonus bet at +100 returns $10, not $20).
To maximize your chance of securing the bonus, consider placing your initial $5 wager on the biggest favorite you can find. Since the win condition is essential, only a winning first bet will unlock the $300 in bonus bets, and there are no odds restrictions on this offer.
This FanDuel promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.
How to claim your NFL Week 4 FanDuel welcome offer
Ready to get in on the action for NFL Week 4? Follow these steps to claim the "Bet $5, Get $300 in Bonus Bets If Your Bet Wins" offer:
- Download the app: To claim the bonus, you'll need to download the FanDuel Sportsbook app.
- Register: Create a FanDuel account with your personal information and complete identity verification.
- Deposit funds: Make an initial deposit of at least $5.
- Make a bet: Place your first $5 wager on any NFL Week 4 market or any other sports market.
- Receive bonus bets: If your first bet wins, you’ll receive $300 in bonus bets within 72 hours.
It’s that easy to secure your bonus and add excitement to every NFL Week 4 snap. For more details, check out our in-depth FanDuel review.
FanDuel promo offers for existing users
The FanDuel welcome offer is just the beginning; existing users can enjoy a variety of ongoing promotions, odds boosts, and special event offers. Keep an eye on the app for the latest ways to add value to your bets all season long.
- NFL Bet Protect: If a player in your pre-live bet exits in the first quarter and doesn’t come back into the game, your wager is still treated as a winner.
- NFL Play Your Way: Adjust lines, make custom player props, and get instant odds when you create unique bets you’ll only find at FanDuel.
Comparing the FanDuel NFL Week 4 promo with others
There are thousands more in bonus bets up for grabs from operators like DraftKings, BetMGM, and Caesars Sportsbook. After claiming this FanDuel promo, make sure to check out the rest below.
FanDuel
DraftKings
BetMGM
Caesars
Welcome Bonus
Bet $5, get $200 in bonus bets + over $200 off NFL Sunday Ticket
Promo Code
No code required
No code required
SI1500
SICZR20X
Bonus Form
$300 in bonus bets
8 $25 bonus bets
1 or 5 bonus bets
Profit boosts
Minimum Deposit
$5
$5
$10
$10
Minimum Bet
$5
$5
$10
$10
Days to Use Bonus
7 days
7 days
7 days
7 days
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.