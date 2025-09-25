FanDuel Promo Code: Bet $5, Win $300 Bonus for Seahawks vs. Cardinals
Looking for a FanDuel promo code so you can get into the action for Seahawks vs. Cardinals? Look no further than FanDuel’s ‘bet $5, get $300 in bonus bets if your first bet wins’ offer. This new user promotion is among the top sportsbook promos available for TNF. You only receive the bonus bets if your first bet wins, and no FanDuel promo code is needed.
How a FanDuel promo code works for Seahawks vs. Cardinals
The ‘bet $5, get $300 in bonus bets if your bet wins’ offer is a straightforward welcome bonus opportunity for new users. Place a qualifying first bet of $5 or more, and if your bet wins, you receive $300 in bonus bets within 72 hours. Bonus bets expire after seven days and require a 1x playthrough before you can withdraw winnings. For example, a $10 bonus bet at +100 odds returns $10 in winnings (bonus stake not included). A FanDuel promo code is not needed; just follow the steps to claim.
Here are the most important FanDuel Sportsbook promo terms to note:
- The minimum qualifying bet is $5.
- Your first bet must win to receive the $300 in bonus bets.
- Bonus bets are delivered within 72 hours of the winning bet settlement.
- Bonus bets expire seven days after being credited.
- A 1x playthrough is required before withdrawing winnings.
- Bonus bet stake is not returned with winnings.
Since the win condition is essential, consider placing your initial $5 wager on a heavy favorite to boost your chances of receiving the $300 in bonus bets.
Bet $5 and get $300 in bonus bets if you win from FanDuel - CLAIM NOW
This FanDuel promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.
How to claim your FanDuel bonus for Seahawks vs. Cardinals
Ready to claim your offer for Seahawks vs. Cardinals? Here’s how:
- Download the app: You'll need to download the FanDuel Sportsbook app to claim the bonus.
- Register: Create a FanDuel account with personal information and identity verification
- Deposit funds: Make an initial deposit of at least $5.
- Make a bet: Place your first $5 wager on any sports market (including Seahawks vs. Cardinals).
- Receive bonus bets: If your bet wins, you receive $300 in bonus bets.
It’s that simple to secure your welcome bonus opportunity and get started. For more details, check out the full FanDuel review.
FanDuel promo offers for existing users
The FanDuel welcome offer is just the beginning; existing users can enjoy a range of ongoing promotions, odds boosts, and special contests. Check your FanDuel account regularly for the latest offers and exclusive sportsbook promos tailored to returning players. Here are some offers you can take advantage of today:
- NFL $2M Touchdown Jackpot: If you bet on a player to score a TD, and they score the first or last one of the game, you’ll receive a share of $2M in bonus bets.
- NFL Bet Protect: If a player in your pre-live bet exits in the first quarter and doesn’t come back into the game, your wager is still treated as a winner.
- NFL Play Your Way: Adjust lines, make custom player props, and get instant odds when you create unique bets you’ll only find at FanDuel.
Comparing the FanDuel promo code offer to other welcome offers
Make sure to claim thousands more in bonus bets from other top operators below.
FanDuel
DraftKings
BetMGM
Caesars
Welcome Bonus
Bet $5, get $200 in bonus bets + over $200 off NFL Sunday Ticket
Promo Code
No code required
No code required
SI1500
SICZR20X
Bonus Form
$300 in bonus bets
8 $25 bonus bets
1 or 5 bonus bets
Profit boosts
Minimum Deposit
$5
$5
$10
$10
Minimum Bet
$5
$5
$10
$10
Days to Use Bonus
7 days
7 days
7 days
7 days
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.