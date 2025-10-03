FanDuel Promo Code: Bet $5, Win $300 in Bonus Bets for College Football Week 6
Looking for a FanDuel promo code for College Football Week 6? No code is needed to claim the Bet $5, get $300 in bonus bets offer. You only receive the bonus bets if your first bet wins. Among the latest sportsbook promos, this new user promotion stands out for its simplicity and value.
How a FanDuel promo code works for CFB Week 6
The FanDuel offer is a straightforward way to boost your Week 6 excitement. A FanDuel promo code is not needed; just make a qualifying first bet of $5 or more. If your first wager wins, you receive $300 in bonus bets within 72 hours. Bonus bets expire after seven days and require a 1x playthrough before cashing out. For example, a $10 bonus bet at +100 odds returns $10 in winnings (stake not included).
Here are the most important FanDuel Sportsbook promo terms to note:
- The minimum qualifying bet is $5.
- You only receive the $300 bonus if your first bet settles as a win.
- Bonus bets are delivered within 72 hours of your winning bet settling.
- Bonus bets expire seven days (168 hours) after being issued.
- A 1x playthrough required before withdrawing winnings.
- The bonus bet stake is not returned with winnings.
To maximize your chance of securing the bonus, consider placing your initial $5 wager on a heavy favorite. Remember, the $300 bonus is awarded ONLY if your first bet wins, so picking a likely winner is key.
Bet $5 and get $300 in bonus bets if you win from FanDuel - CLAIM NOW
This FanDuel promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.
How to claim your bonus for Week 6 of the college football season
Getting started with the FanDuel Sportsbook welcome offer is simple. Here’s how to claim your bonus and get in on all the action:
- Register: Create a FanDuel account using your personal information and complete the identity verification process.
- Download the app: To claim the bonus, download the FanDuel Sportsbook app.
- Deposit funds: Make an initial deposit of at least $5.
- Make a bet: Place your first $5 wager on any sports market.
- Receive bonus bets: If your bet wins, you receive $300 in bonus bets.
Check out our complete FanDuel review for all the details.
FanDuel promo offers for existing users
The FanDuel welcome offer is just the beginning. Existing FanDuel users can enjoy a variety of ongoing promotions, including odds boosts, parlay insurance, and special event bonuses throughout the college football season. Just check the promotions page to see what is available to you.
- CFB Boostin' With The Boys PBT: Use this token and wager on any CFB to receive a 50% profit boost on any game.
- College Football BMOC 50% PBT - Miami @ Florida State: Grab another 50% profit boost token that can be applied to the Miami vs. Florida State game.
Comparing CFB Week 6 offers
Make sure to claim thousands more in bonuses for the college football season with the offers below.
FanDuel
DraftKings
BetMGM
Caesars
Welcome Bonus
Bet $5, get $200 in bonus bets + over $200 off NFL Sunday Ticket
Promo Code
No code required
No code required
SI1500
SICZR20X
Bonus Form
$300 in bonus bets
8 $25 bonus bets
1 or 5 bonus bets
Profit boosts
Minimum Deposit
$5
$5
$10
$10
Minimum Bet
$5
$5
$10
$10
Days to Use Bonus
7 days
7 days
7 days
7 days
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.