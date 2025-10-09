FanDuel Promo Code: Bet $5, Win $300 in Bonus Bets for Eagles vs. Giants
The Thursday night NFC East showdown is here as the New York Giants and rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart try to rebound against the defending champion Philadelphia Eagles. Take advantage of the FanDuel promo code offer to claim $300 in bonus bets with your first winning bet. In the competitive sportsbook promos landscape, this offer is one of the easiest to claim.
How a FanDuel promo code works for Eagles vs. Giants
A FanDuel promo code is not needed; just register, deposit at least $5, and place your first wager. Remember, the $300 bonus is awarded ONLY if your first bet wins. Bonus bets are delivered within 72 hours, expire in seven days, and require a 1x playthrough before withdrawal. For example, a $20 bonus bet at +100 odds returns $20 in winnings, not $40, since the bonus bet stake is not included.
Here are the most important FanDuel Sportsbook promo terms to note:
- The minimum qualifying bet is $5.
- The $300 bonus is only given if your first bet wins.
- Bonus bets are credited within 72 hours of your qualifying bet settling.
- Bonus bets expire after seven days (168 hours).
- A 1x playthrough is required before cashing out winnings.
- Bonus bet stakes are not returned with winnings.
To maximize your chance of unlocking the $300 bonus, consider placing your initial $5 wager on a heavy favorite. There are no odds requirements for your first bet.
This FanDuel promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.
How to claim your FanDuel bonus for Eagles vs. Giants
Ready to maximize your betting potential for this Thursday’s Eagles vs. Giants clash? With both teams looking to make a statement in Week 6, here’s your game plan to secure the FanDuel offer.
- Register: Create your FanDuel account by providing personal information and verifying your identity.
- Download the app: Download the FanDuel Sportsbook app to access and claim your bonus.
- Deposit funds: Make an initial deposit of at least $5.
- Make a bet: Place your first $5 wager on any NFL Week 6 market (including Eagles vs. Giants) or any other available sports market on FanDuel.
- Receive bonus bets: If your first bet wins, you’ll receive $300 in bonus bets within 72 hours.
FanDuel promo offers for existing users
The FanDuel welcome offer is just the beginning for sports bettors. Existing users can access a variety of ongoing promotions, including odds boosts, parlay insurance, and special event bonuses throughout the NFL season.
- NFL Bet Protect: If a player in your pre-live bet exits in the first quarter and doesn’t come back into the game, your wager is still treated as a winner.
- NFL Play Your Way: Adjust lines, make custom player props, and get instant odds when you create unique bets you’ll only find at FanDuel.
More sports betting welcome offers for Eagles vs. Giants
The offers below give you access to thousands more in bonus bets.
FanDuel
DraftKings
BetMGM
Caesars
Welcome Bonus
Promo Code
No code required
No code required
SI1500
SICZR20X
Bonus Form
$300 in bonus bets
8 $25 bonus bets
1 or 5 bonus bets
Profit boosts
Minimum Deposit
$5
$5
$10
$10
Minimum Bet
$5
$5
$10
$10
Days to Use Bonus
7 days
7 days
7 days
7 days
