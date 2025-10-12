FanDuel Promo Code: Bet $5, Win $300 in Bonus Bets for Lions vs. Chiefs
The FanDuel promo code offer is your ticket to $300 in bonus bets for Lions vs. Chiefs. Place a $5 qualifying bet, and if your first wager wins, you’ll score $300 in bonus bets. This is one of those sportsbook promos you don’t want to miss out on.
How a FanDuel promo code works for Lions vs. Chiefs
A FanDuel promo code is not needed; just sign up and make a qualifying first bet of $5 or more on Lions vs. Chiefs or any other market. You only receive the $300 in bonus bets if your first bet wins. Bonus bets are credited within 72 hours, expire after seven days, and require a 1x playthrough. For example, a $10 bonus bet at +100 returns $10 in winnings, not $20, since the bonus bet stake is not included.
Here are the most important FanDuel Sportsbook promo terms to note:
- The minimum qualifying bet is $5.
- Bonus bets are awarded ONLY if your first bet wins.
- Bonus bets delivered within 72 hours of bet settlement.
- Bonus bets expire seven days (168 hours) after issuance.
- One-time playthrough required before withdrawing winnings.
- Bonus bet stake is not returned with winnings.
To maximize your chance at the $300 bonus, consider placing your initial $5 wager on a heavy favorite. This will give you the best chance at getting the bonus.
Bet $5 and get $300 in bonus bets if you win from FanDuel - CLAIM NOW
This FanDuel promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.
How to claim the FanDuel welcome offer
Ready to capitalize on the high-stakes action as the Lions, riding a four-game win streak, visit the Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes in Kansas City? Here’s your game plan for claiming the FanDuel offer:
- Register: Create your FanDuel account using your personal information and complete the identity verification process.
- Download the app: Download the FanDuel Sportsbook app to claim your bonus.
- Deposit funds: Make an initial deposit of at least $5.
- Make a bet: Place your first $5 wager on any NFL Week 6 market (including Lions vs. Chiefs) or any other available sports market.
- Receive bonus bets: If your qualifying bet wins, you’ll receive $300 in bonus bets within 72 hours.
It’s that easy to get in on the action for Sunday Night Football and unlock your bonus. For more details on the platform and user experience, check out our FanDuel review.
More FanDuel promo offers for all users
The FanDuel welcome offer is just the beginning. Existing FanDuel users can enjoy ongoing promotions, odds boosts, and special event bonuses throughout the NFL season. Be sure to check your app regularly for the latest offers and exclusive rewards.
- NFL Bet Protect: If a player in your pre-live bet exits in the first quarter and doesn’t come back into the game, your wager is still treated as a winner.
- NFL Play Your Way: Adjust lines, make custom player props, and get instant odds when you create unique bets you’ll only find at FanDuel.
More welcome offers for Chiefs vs. Lions
You can still get thousands more in bonus bets by claiming the offers from DraftKings, BetMGM, and Caesars Sportsbook below.
FanDuel
DraftKings
BetMGM
Caesars
Welcome Bonus
Promo Code
No code required
No code required
SI1500
SICZR20X
Bonus Form
$300 in bonus bets
8 $25 bonus bets
1 or 5 bonus bets
Profit boosts
Minimum Deposit
$5
$5
$10
$10
Minimum Bet
$5
$5
$10
$10
Days to Use Bonus
7 days
7 days
7 days
7 days
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.