FanDuel Promo Code: Bet $5, Win $300 in Bonus Bets for NFL Week 5
NFL Week 5 kicks off with a shortened slate thanks to four teams on a bye, but there’s still plenty of action to dive into. FanDuel’s promo code offer gives new users a chance to earn $300 in bonus bets with a winning $5 wager. No code is needed, just place your first bet and take advantage of one of the best sportsbook promos available this week to make the most of the NFL action.
How the FanDuel promo code works for NFL Week 5
A FanDuel promo code is not needed to claim this offer; just register, deposit at least $5, and place your first wager. If and only if your first bet wins, you’ll receive $300 in bonus bets within 72 hours. Bonus bets expire after seven days, and you must play through once before cashing out. For example, a $10 bonus bet at +100 odds returns $10 in winnings (bonus bet stake not included).
Here are the most important FanDuel Sportsbook promo terms to note:
- A minimum qualifying bet of $5 is needed.
- Your first bet must win to receive the $300 bonus.
- Bonus bets are delivered within 72 hours of your winning bet settling.
- Bonus bets expire in seven days.
- A 1x playthrough is required before withdrawing winnings.
- Bonus bet stake is not returned with winnings.
To maximize your chance of unlocking the $300 bonus, consider placing your initial $5 wager on a heavy favorite. Since the win condition is essential, and there is no minimum odds requirement for this offer.
Bet $5 and get $300 in bonus bets if you win from FanDuel - CLAIM NOW
This FanDuel promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.
How to claim your NFL Week 5 FanDuel bonus
Ready to get started for NFL Week 5? Here’s how to claim the FanDuel new user bonus:
- Register: Use the links on this page to download the FanDuel Sportsbook app and get started with registration.
- Deposit funds: Make an initial deposit of at least $5.
- Make a bet: Place your first $5 wager on any sports market (for example, a moneyline pick from one of this week’s NFL games).
- Receive bonus bets: If your bet wins, you receive $300 in bonus bets.
To get more information on one of the top operators in the U.S., check out our FanDuel review.
FanDuel promo offers for existing users
The FanDuel welcome offer is just the beginning. Existing FanDuel users can enjoy a variety of ongoing promotions, including odds boosts, parlay specials, and featured contests throughout the NFL season. Check your app regularly for the latest ways to add excitement to your bets.
- NFL Bet Protect: If a player in your pre-live bet exits in the first quarter and doesn’t come back into the game, your wager is still treated as a winner.
- NFL Play Your Way: Adjust lines, make custom player props, and get instant odds when you create unique bets you’ll only find at FanDuel.
Comparing online sportsbook promos for NFL Week 5
Looking for more bonus bets to cash in on for NFL Week 5? Check out the offers below:
FanDuel
DraftKings
BetMGM
Caesars
Welcome Bonus
Promo Code
No code required
No code required
SI1500
SICZR20X
Bonus Form
$300 in bonus bets
8 $25 bonus bets
1 or 5 bonus bets
Profit boosts
Minimum Deposit
$5
$5
$10
$10
Minimum Bet
$5
$5
$10
$10
Days to Use Bonus
7 days
7 days
7 days
7 days
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.