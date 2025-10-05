FanDuel Promo Code: Bet $5, Win $300 in Bonus Bets for Patriots vs. Bills
The FanDuel promo code offer is your ticket to a potential $300 in bonus bets payout — no code required. The New England Patriots will look to build on their 42-13 rout of the Carolina Panthers, but the Buffalo Bills are undefeated and favored in this Sunday Night Football showdown. Among the latest sportsbook promos, this new user promotion stands out for how easy it is to claim.
How a FanDuel promo code works for Patriots vs. Bills
A FanDuel promo code is not needed; just a minimum $5 qualifying bet on Patriots vs. Bills can unlock $300 in bonus bets, but only if your first bet wins. Bonus bets are delivered within 72 hours if your bet wins, expire after seven days, and have a 1x playthrough requirement. For example, a $10 bonus bet at +100 returns $10 in winnings, not $20, since the stake is not included.
Here are the most important FanDuel Sportsbook promo terms to note:
- The minimum qualifying bet is $5.
- Bonus bets are awarded only if your first bet wins.
- Bonus bets are credited within 72 hours of your winning bet settling.
- Bonus bets expire after seven days (168 hours).
- A 1x playthrough is required before withdrawing winnings.
- Bonus bet stakes are not included in any winnings.
Only bets that win qualify for the bonus, and there are no minimum odds requirements for this offer. Consider placing your initial $5 wager on a heavy favorite to maximize your chance of unlocking the $300 bonus bets.
Bet $5 and get $300 in bonus bets if you win from FanDuel - CLAIM NOW
This FanDuel promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.
Prime-time showdowns deserve prime-time bonuses: How to claim your FanDuel offer for Patriots vs. Bills
When the Patriots and Bills clash on Sunday night, you can get in on the action with this straightforward FanDuel sign-up offer. Here’s your game plan for locking in the FanDuel welcome offer:
- Register: Create your FanDuel account, providing your personal information and verifying your identity.
- Download the app: You’ll need to download the FanDuel Sportsbook app to claim the bonus.
- Deposit funds: Make an initial deposit of at least $5.
- Make a bet: Place your first $5 wager on any Patriots vs. Bills market or any other sports market available on FanDuel.
- Receive bonus bets: If your bet wins, you receive $300 in bonus bets.
Claiming your bonus is easy, just follow these steps and you’ll be set for Sunday Night Football. For more details, check out our FanDuel review.
FanDuel promo offers for existing users
The FanDuel welcome offer is just the beginning; existing users can enjoy a variety of ongoing promotions and special bonuses throughout the season. From odds boosts to parlay insurance, FanDuel keeps the excitement going for every bettor.
- NFL Bet Protect: If a player in your pre-live bet exits in the first quarter and doesn’t come back into the game, your wager is still treated as a winner.
- NFL Play Your Way: Adjust lines, make custom player props, and get instant odds when you create unique bets you’ll only find at FanDuel.
Comparing the FanDuel offer to other sportsbook promos
You can still claim thousands more in bonus bets with the offers below.
FanDuel
DraftKings
BetMGM
Caesars
Welcome Bonus
Promo Code
No code required
No code required
SI1500
SICZR20X
Bonus Form
$300 in bonus bets
8 $25 bonus bets
1 or 5 bonus bets
Profit boosts
Minimum Deposit
$5
$5
$10
$10
Minimum Bet
$5
$5
$10
$10
Days to Use Bonus
7 days
7 days
7 days
7 days
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.