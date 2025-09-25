FanDuel Promo Code: Bet $5, Win $300 in Bonus Bets for Thursday Night Football
The Seattle Seahawks are visiting the Arizona Cardinals for a Thursday Night Football clash between NFC West rivals. You can now claim the latest FanDuel promo code offer and get $300 in bonus bets. It’s simple, all you need to do is place a $5 bet and if that wager wins, you’ll get the $300 reward. Sportsbook promos don't get much easier than this, so claim it while you can.
How a FanDuel promo code works for Thursday Night Football
A FanDuel promo code is not needed; just sign up, deposit at least $5, and place your first wager. Remember, the $300 bonus is awarded ONLY if your first bet wins. Bonus bets are delivered within 72 hours, expire after seven days, and require a 1x playthrough before withdrawal. For example, a $10 bonus bet at +100 odds returns $10 in winnings (not $20), since the bonus bet stake is not included.
Here are the most important FanDuel Sportsbook promo terms to note:
- The minimum qualifying bet is $5.
- You only receive the $300 in bonus bets if your first bet wins.
- Bonus bets delivered within 72 hours of qualifying bet settlement.
- Bonus bets expire seven days (168 hours) after issuance.
- A 1x playthrough is required before you can withdraw winnings.
- Bonus bet stake is not returned with winnings.
If and only if your first bet wins, you'll receive $300 in bonus bets. Consider placing your initial $5 wager on a heavy favorite, since the win condition is essential for unlocking the bonus.
This FanDuel promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.
How to claim your FanDuel bonus for Thursday Night Football
Ready to get in on the Cardinals vs. Seahawks action? Here’s how to claim the Bet $5, Get $300 in Bonus Bets If Your Bet Wins offer:
- Download the app: To claim the bonus, you'll need to download the FanDuel Sportsbook app.
- Register: Create a FanDuel account with your personal information and verify your identity.
- Deposit funds: Add a minimum of $5 to your account.
- Make a bet: Place your first $5 wager on Thursday Night Football, or any available FanDuel market.
- Receive bonus bets: If your bet wins, you’ll be awarded $300 in bonus bets.
FanDuel promo offers for existing users
Existing users can enjoy a variety of ongoing promotions, odds boosts, and event-specific bonuses throughout the NFL season. Check the app regularly for the latest ways to enhance your play and maximize your returns.
- NFL $2M Touchdown Jackpot: Bet on a player to score a TD. If they score the first or last one of the game, you’ll receive a share of $2M in bonus bets.
- NFL Bet Protect: If a player in your pre-live bet exits in the first quarter and doesn’t come back into the game, your wager will still be a winner.
- NFL Play Your Way: Adjust lines, make custom player props, and get instant odds when you create unique bets only at FanDuel.
