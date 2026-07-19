FanDuel Promo Code: Bet on Spain vs. Argentina and Get $200 in Bonus Bets

No FanDuel promo code is required to claim one of the best sportsbook promos available right now. New users can earn up to $1,000 in bonus bets by signing up before July 19 and placing their first wager on Spain vs. Argentina. It is a straightforward welcome offer with real value on the line.

How the FanDuel promo code offer works for Spain vs. Argentina

The FanDuel promo code offer for new users is built around five consecutive days of betting, with Spain vs. Argentina serving as the perfect starting point on day one. Each day you place a wager of at least $5, you receive a bet reset token. That token lets you place a bet between $1 and $200, and if that bet loses, FanDuel returns your stake in bonus bets.

Here is how the FanDuel sign-up bonus breaks down:

Wager $5 or more on any market each day for five consecutive days.

Receive one bet reset token per day after placing your qualifying wager.

Use each token to place a bet between $1 and $200.

If the token bet loses, you receive your stake back in bonus bets, up to $200 per day.

Bonus bets appear in your account within 72 hours of bet settlement.

Complete a one-time playthrough requirement to unlock your winnings.

To put this in practical terms: say you use your day one token to bet $200 on Lamine Yamal to score anytime in Spain vs. Argentina. If that bet loses, FanDuel returns $200 in bonus bets. If it wins, you keep the payout and still have four more days of tokens ahead of you. The FanDuel promo code new-user offer gives you multiple chances to build your bankroll across the week.

It is worth noting that the FanDuel Sportsbook promo code offer does not require you to enter any code at registration. The welcome bonus is automatically applied when you create a new account and meet the deposit and wagering requirements. FanDuel promo codes are not needed here — the process is entirely seamless.

This FanDuel promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

How to claim your FanDuel bonus bets for Spain vs. Argentina

Claiming this offer is quick and straightforward. Follow these steps to get started before Spain and Argentina kick off in New Jersey:

Register: Click through to FanDuel Sportsbook and create your new account. Have your personal details ready, including your date of birth and mailing and email address. FanDuel operates in 22 states plus Washington, D.C., so confirm your state is eligible before signing up. Download the app: You will need the FanDuel Sportsbook mobile app to claim your bonus bets. Download it from the App Store or Google Play after completing registration. Deposit funds: Make a minimum deposit of $5 to activate your welcome offer. A variety of payment methods are accepted, including credit cards, PayPal, and bank transfers. Place your first wager: Bet at least $5 on any market for Spain vs. Argentina on day one. This qualifies you for your first bet reset token. Use your token: Place a bet between $1 and $200 using your token. If it loses, your stake comes back as bonus bets within 72 hours of settlement. Repeat for five days: Continue wagering $5 or more each day for four more consecutive days to earn the full value of the offer.

For a full breakdown of what FanDuel Sportsbook has to offer, check out our complete FanDuel review .

More FanDuel Sportsbook offers to explore beyond Spain vs. Argentina

FanDuel Sportsbook does not stop rewarding users after the welcome offer. Existing customers regularly receive odds boosts, profit boosts, and event-specific promotions tied to major matchups throughout the sports calendar. The best place to find what is currently available is the Promotions tab inside the FanDuel Sportsbook app, which is updated frequently. Whether you are betting on soccer, football, basketball, or any other sport, there is usually something worth checking before you place your next wager.

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