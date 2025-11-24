FanDuel Promo Code Brings $150 Bonus for Panthers vs. 49ers

SI

Monday Night Football features a compelling matchup as Christian McCaffrey faces his former team for the first time since joining San Francisco in 2022. New users can capitalize on this Panthers vs. 49ers showdown with a FanDuel promo code offer that delivers $150 in bonus bets if your first $5 wager wins on Nov. 25. This welcome bonus requires no code and provides excellent value for sportsbook promos.

FanDuel promo code offer details for Monday Night Football

The FanDuel promo code welcome offer requires no special code to activate. New users simply need to register, deposit $5, and place their first $5 wager on any available market. If that initial bet wins, FanDuel awards $150 in bonus bets within 72 hours of settlement.

Key terms and conditions include:

  • A minimum $5 deposit and initial wager are required.
  • Bonus bets expire seven days after issuance.
  • Bonus bet stakes are not returned with winnings.
  • This offer is available only to new FanDuel customers.

For example, if you bet $5 on the Panthers to cover the spread and they do, you receive your original winnings plus $150 in bonus bets. If McCaffrey scores the first touchdown at +800 odds and you win that $5 wager, you collect $40 in regular winnings plus the $150 bonus. However, if your initial Panthers or 49ers bet loses, you receive no bonus bets.

This FanDuel promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

How to claim your FanDuel sign-up bonus for Panthers vs. 49ers

Claiming this FanDuel promo code new-user offer takes just minutes before Monday Night Football kicks off. Follow these simple steps to secure your bonus bets:

  1. Click any link on this page to begin registration and download the FanDuel Sportsbook app.
  2. Complete account setup with personal information and make your first $5 deposit.
  3. Place a $5 wager on any Panthers vs. 49ers market or other available game.
  4. If your bet wins, collect your regular winnings immediately and receive $150 in bonus bets within 72 hours.

The registration process is straightforward and requires no FanDuel Sportsbook promo code entry. For more details about the platform's features and betting options, check out our comprehensive FanDuel review.

Additional FanDuel promotions for existing users

FanDuel consistently provides ongoing promotions beyond the new-user welcome bonus. Current customers can find daily odds boosts, parlay insurance offers, and special game-day promotions in the app's 'Promotions' section. These rotating FanDuel promo codes and bonuses often feature enhanced payouts for popular betting markets like player props and same-game parlays during marquee matchups like Monday Night Football.

  • NFL Bet Protect: If a player in your pre-live bet exits in the first quarter and doesn’t come back into the game, your wager is still treated as a winner.
  • NFL Play Your Way: Adjust lines, make custom player props, and get instant odds when you create unique bets you’ll only find at FanDuel.

