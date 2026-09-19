FanDuel Promo Code: Claim up to $350 Bonus Bets for Florida State vs. Alabama

New customers only. Deposit min. $5 and wager $5 to get one bet reset token each day for seven days. Each bet reset token can then be used on a wager between $1 and $50. If that wager loses, you will get your stake back, up to $50, in bonus bets.

Alabama looks to settle the score when it hosts Florida State on Saturday afternoon in Tuscaloosa. New bettors can claim up to $350 in bonus bets with the FanDuel promo code offer available through Sept. 19. Check out available sportsbook promos to compare welcome offers before placing your first wager on this matchup.

How the FanDuel promo code offer works for Alabama vs. Florida State

The FanDuel promo code offer requires no code to claim. New customers simply need to sign up, make a minimum $5 deposit, and place a $5 wager on any market for seven consecutive days to qualify for bet reset tokens. Each day you meet the qualifying requirement, you'll receive a token that you can use on a bet between $1 and $50.

Here's how the bonus works: If your bet using a token loses, FanDuel returns your stake as bonus bets, up to $50 per day. For example, if you place a $50 bet on Alabama to cover the spread against Florida State and lose, you'll receive $50 in bonus bets. However, if that same $50 bet wins, the bonus amount doesn't return as part of your winnings. Your bonus bets remain valid for seven days (168 hours) after issuance.

The terms and conditions for this FanDuel sign-up bonus include:

Download the FanDuel Sportsbook app and create your account.

Deposit at least $5 into your account.

Wager $5 on any betting market each day for seven consecutive days.

Receive a bet reset token for each qualifying day.

Use each token on a bet worth between $1 and $50.

If the bet loses, receive your stake back as bonus bets, up to $50.

This FanDuel promo code new-user offer expires at 11:59 PM ET on Sept. 20, 2026. The offer applies to the Alabama vs. Florida State game as your first qualifying wager, making Saturday's matchup the perfect opportunity to start your seven-day bonus sequence.

This FanDuel promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

How to claim your FanDuel promo codes for the Alabama vs. Florida State game

Follow these steps to claim your welcome bonus and place your first bet on Saturday's matchup.

Download the FanDuel Sportsbook app and complete the registration process. Verify your identity and location to activate your account. Navigate to the Cashier section and deposit at least $5 using your preferred payment method. Browse the Alabama vs. Florida State betting markets and place a $5 wager on any option. Receive your first bet reset token immediately. Repeat steps 4 and 5 for six additional consecutive days to earn all seven tokens. Use each token on bets between $1 and $50 throughout the week.

For more details on the sportsbook's features and functionality, check out our FanDuel review .

Additional FanDuel Sportsbook promo offers for existing customers

FanDuel Sportsbook regularly updates its promotions for existing users with daily boosts, parlay specials, and other valuable offers. You can find these promotions by opening the FanDuel Sportsbook app and navigating to the Promotions tab, where new deals appear regularly. These ongoing bonuses give you additional ways to maximize your betting experience beyond your initial welcome offer.

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.