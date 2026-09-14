FanDuel Promo Code: Claim up to $350 for Broncos vs Chiefs on Monday Night Football

New customers only. Deposit min. $5 and wager $5 to get one bet reset token each day for seven days. Each bet reset token can then be used on a wager between $1 and $50. If that wager loses, you will get your stake back, up to $50, in bonus bets.

New bettors can claim up to $350 in bonus bets with the FanDuel promo code offer available through Sept. 20. This welcome bonus gives you multiple chances to build your bankroll before the Broncos and Chiefs clash on Monday night.

Check out other sportsbook promos to compare your options.

How the FanDuel promo code offer works for Broncos vs Chiefs

The FanDuel promo code welcome offer requires no code to claim. Instead, you'll earn bonus bets through a seven-day process that starts with your first wager on the Broncos vs Chiefs game. Here's how it breaks down:

Download the FanDuel Sportsbook app and create your account.

Deposit at least $5 into your account.

Place a $5 wager on any market for seven consecutive days.

Receive a bet reset token each day you meet the qualifying wager requirement.

Use each token on a bet worth between $1 and $50 on the Broncos vs Chiefs matchup or any other market.

If your token bet loses, FanDuel returns your stake as bonus bets, up to $50 per day.

Let's say you place a $50 bet using your token on the Broncos to cover the spread in their Monday night showdown against Kansas City. If that wager loses, you'll receive $50 in bonus bets to use on future wagers. However, if your token bet wins, the winnings become yours to keep, but the bonus bet stake itself doesn't return.

The bonus bets you earn remain valid for seven days from issuance. You cannot withdraw bonus bets directly, but any winnings from bets placed with bonus funds become withdrawable once the wager settles. The FanDuel sign-up bonus expires at 11:59 PM ET on Sept. 20, 2026, so act quickly to maximize your opportunity.

This FanDuel promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

How to claim the FanDuel promo code new-user offer for Monday's game

Follow these steps to sign up and start betting on the Broncos vs Chiefs matchup with your bonus bets.

Visit the FanDuel Sportsbook app or website and select "Sign Up." Enter your personal information and verify your identity to complete registration. Navigate to the Cashier section and deposit at least $5 using your preferred payment method. Place a $5 wager on any market for the Broncos vs Chiefs game or any other sport. Receive your first bet reset token after your qualifying wager settles. Use your token to place a bet between $1 and $50 on the Monday night matchup. Repeat this process for seven consecutive days to earn up to $350 in total bonus bets.

For a deeper look at what FanDuel offers, check out our full FanDuel review .

Other FanDuel Sportsbook promo codes and bonuses for existing users

FanDuel regularly rolls out promotions and boosts for customers who already have accounts. These offers change frequently and often include profit boosts, parlay bonuses, and sport-specific promotions tied to major events. To discover what's currently available, open the FanDuel Sportsbook app and tap the Promotions tab to browse all active FanDuel promo codes and bonuses.

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