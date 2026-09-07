FanDuel Promo Code: Claim Up to $350 in Bonus Bets for NFL Week 1

New customers only. Deposit min. $5 and wager $5 to get one bet reset token each day for seven days. Each bet reset token can then be used on a wager between $1 and $50. If that wager loses, you will get your stake back, up to $50, in bonus bets.

NFL Week 1 kicks off with a loaded slate, and there's no better time to join FanDuel Sportsbook than Sept. 7. New bettors can claim up to $350 in bonus bets while betting on the Patriots-Seahawks opener and the rest of the week's action. The FanDuel promo code offer gives you seven days to build your bonus across multiple wagers. Check out other sportsbook promos to compare, but this welcome bonus stands out for its flexibility and earning potential.

How the FanDuel promo code offer works for NFL Week 1

The FanDuel promo code welcome offer requires no code to claim. Here's how it works: you'll receive a bet reset token each day for seven consecutive days after placing a $5 qualifying wager on any market. You can then use each token on a bet worth between $1 and $50.

If your bet loses, FanDuel returns your stake as bonus bets, up to $50 per day. For example, if you place a $50 wager on the Patriots-Seahawks matchup using your token and lose, you'll receive $50 in bonus bets. If that same bet wins, the winnings become yours to keep, but the bonus amount itself doesn't return. Your bonus bets remain valid for seven days (168 hours) after issuance, giving you a full week to deploy them across NFL Week 1 games.

Download the FanDuel Sportsbook app and create your account.

Deposit at least $5 into your account.

Place a $5 qualifying wager on any betting market each day for seven consecutive days.

Receive a bet reset token daily, regardless of whether your qualifying bet wins or loses.

Use each token on a bet between $1 and $50; if it loses, you'll get bonus bets back.

This FanDuel sign-up bonus expires at 11:59 PM ET on Sept. 20, 2026. The offer applies to new customers only and requires you to verify your identity during signup. Bonus bets cannot be withdrawn as cash, but any winnings from bets placed with bonus bets become withdrawable funds once the wager settles.

This FanDuel promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

How to claim your FanDuel promo code new-user offer for NFL Week 1

Follow these steps to sign up and start betting on NFL Week 1 with your bonus bets.

Visit the FanDuel Sportsbook app or website and select "Sign Up." Enter your personal information and verify your identity as required. Navigate to the Cashier section and deposit at least $5 using your preferred payment method. Place your first $5 qualifying wager on any NFL Week 1 game, such as Patriots-Seahawks. Receive your first bet reset token immediately after your qualifying bet settles. Use your token on a bet between $1 and $50; if it loses, bonus bets post to your account. Repeat this process for six more consecutive days to earn up to $350 in total bonus bets.

For a complete breakdown of FanDuel's features and offerings, read our full FanDuel review .

Additional FanDuel Sportsbook promo codes and offers

FanDuel regularly rolls out bonus opportunities and promotional boosts for existing customers throughout the NFL season. These daily and weekly offers can include profit boosts, parlay bonuses, and enhanced odds on select matchups. To discover what promotions are currently available, open the FanDuel Sportsbook app and tap the "Promotions" tab to browse all active FanDuel promo codes and limited-time offers tailored to your betting interests.

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