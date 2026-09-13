FanDuel Promo Code: Claim Up to $350 in Bonus Bets for NFL Week 1 Sunday Slate

New customers only. Deposit min. $5 and wager $5 to get one bet reset token each day for seven days. Each bet reset token can then be used on a wager between $1 and $50. If that wager loses, you will get your stake back, up to $50, in bonus bets.

New bettors can claim up to $350 in bonus bets this Sept. 13 when they sign up with a FanDuel promo code offer. This welcome bonus gives you multiple chances to build your bankroll across the full slate of NFL action, from the early Bills-Texans matchup through the Cowboys-Giants primetime showdown. Check out available sportsbook promos to compare offers across the industry.

How the FanDuel promo code offer works for NFL Week 1

The FanDuel promo code offer requires no code to activate, and it's designed to give new customers multiple opportunities to earn bonus bets throughout the week. Here's how it breaks down: you'll deposit at least $5, then wager $5 or more on any market each day for seven consecutive days. For each day you complete a qualifying wager, FanDuel awards you a bet reset token.

Once you receive your token, you can use it on a bet worth between $1 and $50 on any NFL game during Week 1 and beyond. If your bet loses, FanDuel returns your stake as bonus bets, up to $50 per day. That means you could earn up to $350 in bonus bets total if you wager the maximum $50 each day for all seven days and those bets don't win. If your bet wins using bonus bets, the winnings become yours to keep, but the bonus amount itself doesn't return as part of your payout.

Here are the key terms and conditions:

Download the FanDuel Sportsbook app and create your account.

Make a minimum $5 deposit into your account.

Place a $5+ wager on any betting market each day for seven consecutive days.

Receive one bet reset token per qualifying day.

Use each token on a bet between $1 and $50; if it loses, get your stake back as bonus bets.

Bonus bets expire seven days after issuance.

This FanDuel promo code new-user offer expires at 11:59 PM ET on Sept. 20, 2026.

For example, if you place a $50 bet on the Bills-Texans game using your first day's token and that bet loses, FanDuel credits you $50 in bonus bets. You can then use those bonus bets on any subsequent NFL Week 1 matchup. If you place a $50 bet on the Cowboys-Giants game using bonus bets and that bet wins, you keep your winnings, but the $50 bonus stake doesn't return.

This FanDuel promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

How to claim your FanDuel sign-up bonus for the NFL slate

Follow these steps to sign up and start betting on NFL Week 1 Sunday games.

Download the FanDuel Sportsbook app and complete your account registration with your personal information. Navigate to the Cashier section and deposit at least $5 using your preferred payment method. Place a $5+ wager on any NFL game or market on Sept. 13 to earn your first bet reset token. Continue placing $5+ daily wagers for six more consecutive days to collect all seven tokens. Use each token on a bet between $1 and $50 on NFL Week 1 games; losing bets return as bonus bets. Repeat this process through Sept. 20 to maximize your bonus potential.

For more details on what FanDuel offers, check out our full FanDuel review .

Other FanDuel Sportsbook promo codes and ongoing offers

FanDuel regularly rolls out additional promotions and boosts for both new and existing customers. Once you've claimed your welcome bonus, you can explore daily specials, parlay boosts, and other limited-time offers by visiting the Promotions tab in the FanDuel Sportsbook app. These bonuses change frequently, so checking back regularly ensures you don't miss out on valuable opportunities to enhance your betting experience throughout the NFL season.

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