FanDuel Promo Code: Claim Up to $350 in Bonus Bets for Ohio State vs. Texas

New customers only. Deposit min. $5 and wager $5 to get one bet reset token each day for seven days. Each bet reset token can then be used on a wager between $1 and $50. If that wager loses, you will get your stake back, up to $50, in bonus bets.

No. 1 Ohio State and No. 4 Texas square off Saturday in one of college football's marquee matchups, and you can bet on the game with up to $350 in bonus bets through a current FanDuel promo code offer. The Buckeyes look to extend their dominance over the Longhorns after winning their last two meetings, including a 28-14 victory in the 2024 College Football Playoff semifinal. New bettors can take advantage of sportsbook promos like this one to get started with FanDuel Sportsbook.

How the FanDuel Promo Code Offer Works for Ohio State vs. Texas

The FanDuel promo code welcome offer requires no code to claim and provides up to $350 in bonus bets over seven consecutive days. Here's how it breaks down: you'll deposit at least $5, then place a $5 wager on any market each day for seven days. For each day you meet this requirement, FanDuel awards you a bet reset token.

You can use each token on a bet worth between $1 and $50 on the Ohio State vs. Texas matchup or any other event. If your bet loses, FanDuel returns your stake as bonus bets, up to $50 per day. If your bet wins, you keep the winnings, though the bonus bet amount itself is not returned. The bonus bets remain valid for seven days after you receive them.

Here are the key terms and conditions:

Deposit a minimum of $5 to qualify.

Place a $5 wager each day for seven consecutive days.

Receive one bet reset token per qualifying day.

Use tokens on bets ranging from $1 to $50.

Losing bets return your stake as bonus bets, up to $50 daily.

Winning bets keep your winnings; the bonus amount is not returned.

Bonus bets expire after seven days (168 hours).

This FanDuel promo code new-user offer expires at 11:59 PM ET on Sept. 20, 2026. The offer applies to the Ohio State vs. Texas game on Saturday as your first qualifying wager, making it the perfect opportunity to back the Buckeyes or Longhorns while building your bonus bet balance.

This FanDuel promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

How to Claim Your FanDuel Sign-Up Bonus for Saturday's Game

Follow these steps to claim your FanDuel sign-up bonus and place your first wager on Ohio State vs. Texas:

Download the FanDuel Sportsbook app and create your account by verifying your identity. Navigate to the Cashier section and deposit at least $5 using your preferred payment method. Browse the betting markets for Ohio State vs. Texas and place your first $5 wager on any market. Receive your first bet reset token immediately after your qualifying wager settles. Use the token on a bet between $1 and $50 on the Ohio State vs. Texas game or another event. If your token bet loses, FanDuel credits your stake as bonus bets within 24 hours. Repeat this process for six more consecutive days to unlock up to $350 in total bonus bets.

For a comprehensive look at what FanDuel offers, check out our FanDuel review .

Additional Promotions Available at FanDuel Sportsbook

FanDuel regularly rolls out promotions and boosts for existing customers beyond the welcome offer. You'll find these daily deals and special offers by checking the Promotions tab within the FanDuel Sportsbook app. These bonuses often include profit boosts, parlay insurance, and enhanced odds on popular events like the Ohio State vs. Texas matchup.

Existing users should routinely visit the Promotions section to stay updated on the latest FanDuel promo codes and limited-time offers. The sportsbook frequently adjusts its promotional calendar based on the sports schedule, so checking back regularly ensures you don't miss valuable betting opportunities throughout the season.

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