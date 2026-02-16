FanDuel Promo Code Delivers $100 Bonus for College Basketball and 2026 Winter Games
New users can claim a FanDuel promo code welcome offer worth up to $100 in bonus bets for Monday's college basketball slate and 2026 Winter Games action. This sportsbook promos opportunity requires just a $5 initial wager on any available market. The Feb. 16 welcome offer provides excellent value for bettors targeting conference battles and international competition.
How the FanDuel promo code welcome bonus works for Monday's games
The FanDuel promo code welcome offer operates on a simple win-and-get structure that rewards successful first bets. New customers must place an initial $5 wager on any available market, and winning bets trigger $100 in bonus funds within 72 hours. No promotional code is required to activate this welcome bonus.
Key terms and conditions include the following details:
- Minimum $5 deposit required to fund your new account.
- Initial $5 wager must be placed on any available betting market.
- Winning bets receive $100 in bonus funds within 72 hours of settlement.
- Bonus funds expire seven days after issuance.
- Bonus amount is not returned with winning payouts from bonus bets.
Consider targeting college basketball conference matchups or Winter Games events like hockey elimination rounds for your qualifying wager. If you bet $5 on a college basketball underdog at +150 odds and win, you receive your $12.50 payout plus $100 in bonus bets. Losing your initial $5 wager means no bonus funds are awarded, but you can still enjoy the competitive odds and betting markets available.
This FanDuel promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.
Steps to claim your FanDuel sign-up bonus for college basketball and Winter Games
Follow these simple steps to secure your welcome bonus and start betting on Monday's action:
- Download the FanDuel Sportsbook app and create your new account using valid personal information.
- Make a minimum $5 deposit using any accepted payment method.
- Place your initial $5 real money wager on college basketball games or Winter Games markets.
- Collect $100 in bonus bets within 72 hours if your qualifying wager wins.
Read our comprehensive FanDuel review for additional insights into betting markets, mobile app features, and customer service options.
Additional FanDuel Sportsbook promotions for existing users
FanDuel consistently provides ongoing promotions and enhanced odds for existing customers beyond the new-user welcome bonus. Regular users can access daily profit boosts, same-game parlay insurance offers, and special event promotions through the mobile app. Check the 'Promotions' tab within your FanDuel Sportsbook account to discover current bonus opportunities and enhanced betting markets for college basketball and Winter Games events.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
