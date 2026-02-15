FanDuel Promo Code Delivers $100 Bonus for NBA All-Star Weekend and College Basketball
New users can claim a compelling welcome offer without needing a FanDuel promo code as NBA All-Star Weekend arrives alongside crucial college basketball matchups. The $100 bonus opportunity activates when your initial $5 wager wins on any available market. Take advantage of enhanced sportsbook promos available through Feb. 15.
How the FanDuel sign-up bonus works for All-Star Weekend betting
This straightforward welcome promotion requires no FanDuel promo code to activate the bonus structure. New customers simply deposit $5 and place their first real money wager on any betting market, including NBA All-Star Weekend events or college basketball games. If that initial $5 bet wins, FanDuel awards $100 in bonus bets within 72 hours of settlement.
The terms include several important details for new users:
• Download the FanDuel Sportsbook app to access the welcome bonus.
• Make a minimum $5 deposit into your new account.
• Place your first $5 wager on any available market.
• Bonus bets arrive within 72 hours if your initial wager wins.
• Bonus funds expire seven days after issuance.
• Winning bonus bet payouts exclude the original bonus amount.
For example, if you bet $5 on Team Melo to win the Rising Stars competition at +150 odds and they capture the title, you receive your $7.50 winnings plus the $100 bonus. Should you then use $50 of that bonus on a college basketball game at +100 odds and win, you collect $50 in withdrawable cash without the bonus amount returned.
This FanDuel promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.
Steps to claim your FanDuel promo code new-user offer for basketball betting
Claiming this FanDuel Sportsbook promo code opportunity takes just a few minutes before All-Star Weekend action begins. Follow these steps to secure your welcome bonus:
- Register for a new FanDuel account by providing personal information including date of birth and mailing address.
- Download the FanDuel Sportsbook mobile app to your device.
- Make your first deposit of at least $5 using any accepted payment method.
- Place your initial $5 real money wager on NBA All-Star Weekend, college basketball, or any other available market.
- Collect your $100 bonus bets within 72 hours if your first wager wins.
Read our comprehensive FanDuel review for additional insights into the sportsbook's features and betting options.
Additional FanDuel promo codes and ongoing promotions
Beyond the new-user welcome bonus, FanDuel consistently provides existing customers with profit boosts, same-game parlay insurance, and special event promotions. These ongoing offers frequently target major sporting events like All-Star Weekend and March Madness. Check the 'Promotions' tab within the FanDuel Sportsbook app regularly to discover the latest bonus opportunities and enhanced odds for your favorite teams and players.
FanDuel $100K Free To Play Daily Shuffle: Build your free parlay each day with Daily Shuffle for a shot at $100K in total prizes.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Ryan Hagen’s foray into sports betting started early. At just 14 years old, he sought out a lottery kiosk clerk with relaxed gambling mores and convinced the fella to sell him ‘Sport Select’ tickets, which were part of the original government sports betting program in his native Alberta. Now a betting analyst at Sports Illustrated, Ryan prefers to place his bets legally and has established himself as an authority in the sports betting industry. His roles have included lead writer, content editor, managing editor, and more. Ryan has written and edited hundreds of sportsbook reviews and countless news, analysis, and promotional pieces for some of the most prominent companies in the sports betting world. As someone who eats, sleeps, and breathes sports and sports betting, Ryan’s goal is to impart his unbiased betting knowledge to prospective bettors, allowing them to make informed decisions, whether that’s signing up for a sportsbook, mulling over a moneyline, or placing a prop bet. A prolific bettor himself, Ryan lives for the NFL season and believes that every Saturday night from September to February is akin to Christmas Eve. Ryan has a B.A. in Communications from Royal Roads University in Victoria, British Columbia. His work is widely published in the sports betting industry and in publications such as the Calgary Herald and Vancouver Magazine. Off the clock, he can be found traveling, searching for noodles, working on his golf swing, and managing his degenerate number of fantasy football teams.