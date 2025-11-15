FanDuel Promo Code Delivers $150 Bonus for UFC 322 Showdown
New FanDuel customers can claim a generous welcome offer ahead of UFC 322 on Saturday, Nov. 15, without needing any FanDuel promo code. The $150 bonus offer provides an excellent opportunity to wager on the highly anticipated clash between two technically sound fighters at Madison Square Garden. Sports bettors can explore various sportsbook promos for this marquee event.
FanDuel promo code offer details for UFC 322
This FanDuel sign-up bonus requires no FanDuel promo code and offers straightforward terms for new customers. After registering and making a minimum $5 deposit, bettors must place their first $5 wager on any available market, including UFC 322 betting options. If the initial wager wins, FanDuel awards $150 in bonus bets within 72 hours of settlement.
The FanDuel Sportsbook promo code new-user offer includes several important conditions:
- New customers must register with the links on this page and download the mobile app.
- The minimum deposit and initial wager amount is $5.
- Bonus bets expire seven days after they are issued.
- Bonus bet amounts are not returned with winnings from successful wagers.
For example, if you wager $5 on Della Maddalena to win by knockout at +200 odds and he delivers, you would receive your original $5 stake plus $10 in regular winnings, along with $150 in bonus bets. However, if Makhachev secures a submission victory instead, you would only lose your initial $5 wager without receiving bonus bets.
This FanDuel promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.
How to claim your FanDuel welcome bonus for UFC 322
Claiming this FanDuel promo code offer requires completing a simple four-step registration process before UFC 322 begins on Saturday, Nov. 15. New customers can secure their bonus bets by following these steps:
- Register for a new FanDuel account using qualifying links and download the mobile app.
- Make your first deposit of at least $5 using preferred banking methods like PayPal, debit cards, or Apple Pay.
- Place your initial $5 real money wager on any UFC 322 market or other available sports betting options.
- Receive $150 in bonus bets within 72 hours if your first wager wins, then complete the one-time playthrough requirement.
New customers can learn more about terms and features by reading our comprehensive FanDuel review before registering.
Additional FanDuel promotions for existing customers
FanDuel consistently provides ongoing promotions and enhanced odds for existing customers beyond the initial welcome bonus. Regular users can discover daily profit boosts, parlay insurance offers and special event promotions by navigating to the 'Promotions' tab within the FanDuel Sportsbook mobile application. These rotating offers frequently include enhanced payouts for major UFC events and other popular sporting competitions throughout the year.
- NFL Bet Protect: If a player in your pre-live bet exits in the first quarter and doesn’t come back into the game, your wager is still treated as a winner.
- NFL Play Your Way: Adjust lines, make custom player props, and get instant odds when you create unique bets you’ll only find at FanDuel.
