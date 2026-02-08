No FanDuel promo code is needed to claim up to $200 in bonus bets for the Big Game coin toss on Sunday, Feb. 8. This welcome offer is perfect for simple coin toss wagering. New users can take advantage of current sportsbook promos while betting on heads or tails before kickoff.

How the FanDuel promo code new-user offer works for Big Game betting

The FanDuel promo code welcome bonus requires no code entry and delivers substantial value through two separate components. New customers can bet $5 on any market, including the Big Game coin toss, and receive $200 in bonus bets if their initial wager wins.

The coin toss market offers straightforward betting with heads and tails both priced at -104 odds. If you place your qualifying $5 bet on heads and it wins, you'll receive your original stake back plus winnings, along with $200 in bonus bets within 72 hours. Should you bet on tails instead and the coin lands heads, you'll only lose your initial $5 stake without receiving the bonus bets.

Key terms and conditions include:

Minimum $5 deposit required to activate the welcome bonus.

Initial $5 wager must win to trigger the $200 bonus bet reward.

Bonus bets expire seven days after issuance.

Bonus bet winnings exclude the bonus amount from payouts.

This FanDuel promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

Steps to claim your FanDuel sign-up bonus for coin toss betting

Claiming your FanDuel Sportsbook promo code offer takes just a few simple steps before the Big Game begins.

Download the FanDuel Sportsbook app and create your new account with personal information. Make your first deposit of at least $5 to qualify for both bonus components. Place your initial $5 real money wager on the coin toss or any other available market. Receive $200 in bonus bets within 72 hours if your first bet wins. Use bonus bets within seven days on any sport or market available on the platform.

For more details about the platform's features and betting options, check out our comprehensive FanDuel review .

Can you legally bet on the coin toss?

Many sportsbooks do offer coin toss odds, but availability varies by state—even in places where sports betting is legal and regulated. Some jurisdictions don’t allow novelty prop markets at all. Below are the states where you can legally bet on the coin toss:

Arizona

Arkansas

Colorado

DC

Illinois

Indiana

Iowa

Louisiana

Maryland

Massachusetts

Michigan

Mississippi

Nevada

New Hampshire

New Jersey

New York

North Carolina

Oregon

Pennsylvania

Virginia

West Virginia

Wyoming

Additional FanDuel promo codes and ongoing promotions

Beyond the welcome offer, FanDuel consistently provides existing customers with various promotional opportunities throughout the sports calendar. The sportsbook regularly features odds boosts, same-game parlay bonuses, and special event promotions that enhance your betting experience. These ongoing offers can be discovered by navigating to the 'Promotions' tab within the FanDuel Sportsbook mobile application, where you'll find updated deals and enhanced betting opportunities.

FanDuel $100K Free To Play Daily Shuffle: Build your free parlay each day with Daily Shuffle for a shot at $100K in total prizes.

FanDuel 1Q Best Protect: Stay in the game—if a first-quarter injury impacts your NFL wager, you’re protected.

NFL Your Way: Adjust lines, customize player props, and get instant odds when crafting uniquely tailored NFL bets.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.