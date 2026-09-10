FanDuel Promo Code for 49ers vs Rams: Claim Up to $350 in Bonus Bets

The San Francisco 49ers and Los Angeles Rams are heading to Australia for an unprecedented matchup on Thursday, Sept. 10, and you can make the most of this historic game with a $350 bonus bets welcome offer from FanDuel promo code . Whether you're backing the 49ers' explosive offense or the Rams' revamped defense, sportsbook promos like this one give you extra funds to place wagers on the game.

New customers only. Deposit min. $5 and wager $5 to get one bet reset token each day for seven days. Each bet reset token can then be used on a wager between $1 and $50. If that wager loses, you will get your stake back, up to $50, in bonus bets.

How the FanDuel promo code offer works for the 49ers vs Rams game

The FanDuel promo code welcome offer provides new customers with up to $350 in bonus bets, and no FanDuel promo code is required to claim it. You'll earn bet reset tokens by wagering $5 on any market for seven consecutive days, then use those tokens to place bets between $1 and $50. If your bet on the 49ers vs Rams game loses, you'll receive your stake back as bonus bets, up to $50 per day.

Here's what you need to know about the offer terms:

Download the FanDuel Sportsbook app and create your account.

Deposit at least $5 into your account.

Wager $5 on any betting market each day for seven consecutive days.

Receive a bet reset token for each day you wager.

Use each token on a bet worth between $1 and $50.

If your bet loses, FanDuel returns your stake as bonus bets, up to $50.

Let's say you place a $50 bet on the 49ers to cover the spread during the Melbourne Cricket Ground matchup. If that wager loses, you'll receive $50 in bonus bets to use on another market. However, if your bet wins, the winnings are yours to keep, but the bonus bet stake itself isn't returned. Your bonus bets remain valid for seven days (168 hours) after they're issued, giving you plenty of time to use them on additional 49ers vs Rams prop bets or other markets.

This FanDuel sign-up bonus offer expires at 11:59 PM ET on Sept. 20, 2026. This FanDuel promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

How to claim the FanDuel promo code new-user offer for the 49ers vs Rams

Follow these steps to sign up and start betting on the 49ers vs Rams game with your bonus bets.

Visit the FanDuel Sportsbook app or website and click "Sign Up." Enter your personal information and verify your identity. Navigate to the Cashier section and deposit at least $5 using your preferred payment method. Place a $5 wager on any market for the first day to earn your first bet reset token. Repeat this process for seven consecutive days to accumulate up to seven tokens. Use each token to place a bet between $1 and $50 on the 49ers vs Rams game or other markets. If your token-funded bet loses, you'll receive bonus bets up to $50.

For a deeper dive into what FanDuel offers, check out our full FanDuel review .

Other FanDuel Sportsbook promo codes and ongoing offers

FanDuel Sportsbook regularly rolls out additional bonuses and boosts for existing customers throughout the year. These promotions change frequently and often feature enhanced odds on popular events, parlay boosts, and other valuable opportunities. To discover what's currently available, open the FanDuel Sportsbook app and head to the Promotions tab, where you'll find all active offers tailored to your account.

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