FanDuel Promo Code for Auburn at Baylor: Unlock $300 Bonus for Tonight’s Primetime Matchup
A FanDuel promo code is not required to claim FanDuel’s ‘Bet $5, get $300 in bonus bets if you win’ offer for Auburn at Baylor. Just sign up, make a qualifying $5 wager, and if your first bet wins, you’ll receive $300 in bonus bets.
Among the best U.S. sportsbook promos, this welcome bonus opportunity stands out for its simplicity and value. Friday night’s showdown in Waco is a marquee Week 1 matchup, and this new-user promotion is the perfect way to get in on the action.
Bet $5 and get $300 in bonus bets if you win from FanDuel - CLAIM NOW
How the FanDuel promo code works for Auburn at Baylor
To qualify for this FanDuel offer, tap a link on this page, register, download the FanDuel app, and make a minimum $5 deposit. There’s no need to search for a FanDuel promo code, as you will earn your bonus automatically if you win your first bet on any Auburn at Baylor market (or any other available market).
Reference the following terms and conditions before diving in:
- Tap a link in this article to kickstart the sign-up process. Download the FanDuel app when prompted to ensure you remain eligible for the bonus.
- Make a minimum $5 deposit and wager on Auburn vs. Baylor or any other sporting event.
- There is no minimum odds requirement attached to your $5 bet, so don’t hesitate to wager on the shortest odds possible.
- If you win, you’ll receive $300 in bonus bets within 72 hours.
- You cannot withdraw your bonus bets, which expire seven days after receipt.
With your welcome bonus riding on your first bet, we strongly recommend identifying a market with extremely short odds to ensure you have the best chance to unlock $300 in bonus bets.
Bet $5 and get $300 in bonus bets if you win from FanDuel - CLAIM NOW
This FanDuel promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.
More FanDuel offers for all users
The FanDuel new-user bonus is just the beginning. Keep an eye on FanDuel’s latest college football promotions below:
- College Football No-Sweat Token: Claim your no-sweat token for Week 1 of the college football season.
- Big Match on Campus 50% Profit Boost: Get a 50% boost for Texas vs. Ohio State.
How to claim $300 in bonus bets from FanDuel
Ready to get started at FanDuel Sportsbook for Auburn at Baylor? Here’s how to claim your bonus and join the action:
- Register: Tap a link on this page to head over to FanDuel Sportsbook and create a new account. When prompted, download the FanDuel app and complete your registration.
- Deposit: Use your preferred banking method to add a minimum of $5 to your new account.
- Place your first $5 bet: Wager on Auburn at Baylor (or any eligible market). If you win, you’ll get $300 in bonus bets within 72 hours.
- Use your bonus bets: Play through your $300 bonus within seven days.
Visit our comprehensive FanDuel review for a full breakdown of FanDuel’s features, odds, app experience, and more.
Compare online betting promos
Check out the latest offers from DraftKings, BetMGM, and Caesars Sportsbook below to see how they compare to the FanDuel promo code offer.
FanDuel
DraftKings
BetMGM
Caesars
Welcome Bonus
Bet $5, get $300 in bonus bets + over $200 off NFL Sunday Ticket
Promo Code
No code required
No code required
SI1500
SICZR20X
Bonus Form
$300 in bonus bets
12 $25 bonus bets
1 or 5 bonus bets
Profit boosts
Minimum Deposit
$5
$5
$10
$10
Minimum Bet
$5
$5
$10
$10
Days to Use Bonus
7 days
7 days
7 days
7 days
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.