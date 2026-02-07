FanDuel Promo Code for Big Game Coin Toss: Bet $5, Get $200 in Bonus Bets

The FanDuel promo code delivers up to $250 in bonuses for new users betting on the Big Game coin toss. This $250 welcome offer combines a bet $5, get $200 promotion with a $50 deposit match for Saturday, Feb. 7. Whether you pick heads or tails at -104 odds, FanDuel makes it simple to get action on football's biggest night with top-tier sportsbook promos .

How the FanDuel promo code new-user offer works for Big Game betting

No FanDuel promo code is required to claim this welcome bonus package. New users simply need to download the FanDuel Sportsbook app, make a minimum $5 deposit, and place their first $5 wager on any available market. If your initial bet wins, FanDuel awards $200 in bonus bets within 72 hours.

The coin toss market offers straightforward betting with heads and tails both priced at -104. If you bet $5 on heads and win, you would receive your original stake back plus $4.81 in winnings, along with the $200 bonus bet reward. Should your coin toss prediction miss, you only lose your initial $5 wager without receiving the bonus bets.

Key terms and conditions include:

Minimum $5 deposit and initial wager required.

Bonus bets expire seven days after issuance.

Bonus bet winnings do not include the bonus amount itself.

100% deposit match up to $50 available for first-time depositors.

This FanDuel promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

Steps to claim your FanDuel sign-up bonus for coin toss betting

Getting started with your FanDuel Sportsbook promo code offer takes just a few simple steps:

Register for a new FanDuel account and download the mobile app. Make your first deposit of at least $5 to trigger the 100% deposit match bonus. Place a $5 wager on the Big Game coin toss or any other available market. Receive $200 in bonus bets within 72 hours if your initial wager wins. Use bonus bets within seven days on any sport or market.

For more details about the platform and its features, check out our comprehensive FanDuel review .

Can you legally bet on the coin toss?

Many sportsbooks do offer coin toss odds, but availability varies by state—even in places where sports betting is legal and regulated. Some jurisdictions don’t allow novelty prop markets at all. Below are the states where you can legally bet on the coin toss:

Arizona

Arkansas

Colorado

DC

Illinois

Indiana

Iowa

Louisiana

Maryland

Massachusetts

Michigan

Mississippi

Nevada

New Hampshire

New Jersey

New York

North Carolina

Oregon

Pennsylvania

Virginia

West Virginia

Wyoming

Additional FanDuel promo codes and ongoing promotions

Beyond the welcome bonus, FanDuel Sportsbook regularly provides existing customers with profit boosts, same-game parlay insurance, and special event promotions. These ongoing offers can be found in the 'Promotions' tab within the FanDuel app, where users can browse daily and weekly bonuses. The sportsbook frequently updates its promotional lineup to coincide with major sporting events, ensuring both new and veteran bettors have access to enhanced value throughout the year.

FanDuel $100K Free To Play Daily Shuffle: Build your free parlay each day with Daily Shuffle for a shot at $100K in total prizes.

FanDuel 1Q Best Protect: Stay in the game—if a first-quarter injury impacts your NFL wager, you’re protected.

NFL Your Way: Adjust lines, customize player props, and get instant odds when crafting uniquely tailored NFL bets.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.