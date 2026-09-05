FanDuel Promo Code for Clemson vs. LSU: Claim Up to $350 in Bonus Bets
New customers only. Deposit min. $5 and wager $5 to get one bet reset token each day for seven days. Each bet reset token can then be used on a wager between $1 and $50. If that wager loses, you will get your stake back, up to $50, in bonus bets.
New bettors can take advantage of a FanDuel promo code offer that delivers up to $350 in bonus bets ahead of Saturday's Clemson vs. LSU season opener. This welcome offer is available through Sept. 20, and you can use it to wager on this marquee matchup between two Tigers programs looking to reclaim national prominence. Check out sportsbook promos to compare other available offers.
How the FanDuel Promo Code Works for Clemson vs. LSU
The FanDuel promo code requires no code to claim. Instead, you'll earn bet reset tokens by meeting simple qualifying requirements, which you can then use on wagers tied to the Clemson vs. LSU game. Here's how the offer breaks down:
- Download the FanDuel Sportsbook app and create your account.
- Deposit at least $5 into your account.
- Place a $5 wager on any betting market each day for seven consecutive days.
- Receive one bet reset token for each day you wager.
- Use each token on a bet worth between $1 and $50 on Clemson vs. LSU or other events.
- If your token bet loses, FanDuel returns your stake as bonus bets, up to $50 per day.
Let's say you place a $50 wager using a bet reset token on LSU to cover the spread against Clemson, and the Tigers fall short. You'll receive $50 in bonus bets to use on future wagers. However, if your $50 token bet on Clemson to win wins, the winnings become withdrawable cash, but the $50 bonus stake itself is not returned. Your bonus bets are valid for seven days (168 hours) after issuance, so use them promptly on upcoming college football matchups.
This FanDuel promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.
How to Claim Your FanDuel Sign-Up Bonus for Clemson vs. LSU
Follow these steps to claim your FanDuel sign-up bonus and start betting on Saturday's game.
- Download the FanDuel Sportsbook app and complete your account registration with required personal information.
- Navigate to the Cashier section and make a minimum $5 deposit using your preferred payment method.
- Place a $5 wager on any betting market to begin earning your first bet reset token.
- Repeat daily wagers of at least $5 for seven consecutive days to collect all seven tokens.
- Use each token on a Clemson vs. LSU bet or other wagers ranging from $1 to $50.
- If your token bets lose, the stake returns as bonus bets, up to $50 daily.
- Win with your bonus bets, and your winnings become withdrawable after the bonus expires.
For more details on what FanDuel offers, check out our FanDuel review.
Additional FanDuel Sportsbook Promo Codes for Existing Users
FanDuel regularly rolls out promotions and boosts for established customers beyond the new-user welcome offer. These ongoing bonuses can include parlay boosts, profit boosts, and daily specials tied to major sporting events like Clemson vs. LSU. To discover what's currently available, open the FanDuel Sportsbook app and visit the Promotions tab, where you'll find all active offers and instructions on how to claim them. Checking this section frequently ensures you never miss out on valuable betting enhancements.
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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
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An award-winning author at just six years old (it’s true!), Jeff has parlayed early-life accolades into a prominent role in the sports betting content space with Sports Illustrated. As content manager, he leads a talented team of expert betting analysts and sportsbook reviewers focused on delivering industry-best experiences to North American bettors. Jeff joined SI in 2024 and has since been a driving force in enhancing the team’s sports betting coverage. With his inventive mindset and relentless pursuit of "best-in-class" content, Jeff ensures SI readers have access to unparalleled betting analysis that’s comprehensive, unbiased, and well-researched. Jeff’s primary goal is to give new and casual bettors the confidence they need to come to their own conclusions when deciding how and where to bet online. Before joining the SI team, Jeff was a senior editor at Covers, where he laid much of the groundwork for the brand’s commercial sports betting content strategy. Known for his industry knowledge and product expertise, Jeff has been a leading voice with his coverage of burgeoning legal sports betting markets like New York, Ohio, and Ontario. An avid bettor himself, Jeff is a strong proponent of line shopping and sticking with a consistent, manageable unit size. He primarily wagers on MLB, NFL, and NHL player props and cites bet365, Pinnacle, and Sports Interaction as his most-used sportsbooks. Jeff holds a BBA from St. Francis Xavier University. His work has been featured in Newsweek and referenced in news media outlets like the Calgary Herald, Financial Post, and Toronto Sun. The Nova Scotia native has crafted and edited over 400 articles and guides across the sports, iGaming, e-learning, and software industries since 2020.