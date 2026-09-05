FanDuel Promo Code for Clemson vs. LSU: Claim Up to $350 in Bonus Bets

New customers only. Deposit min. $5 and wager $5 to get one bet reset token each day for seven days. Each bet reset token can then be used on a wager between $1 and $50. If that wager loses, you will get your stake back, up to $50, in bonus bets.

New bettors can take advantage of a FanDuel promo code offer that delivers up to $350 in bonus bets ahead of Saturday's Clemson vs. LSU season opener. This welcome offer is available through Sept. 20, and you can use it to wager on this marquee matchup between two Tigers programs looking to reclaim national prominence. Check out sportsbook promos to compare other available offers.

How the FanDuel Promo Code Works for Clemson vs. LSU

The FanDuel promo code requires no code to claim. Instead, you'll earn bet reset tokens by meeting simple qualifying requirements, which you can then use on wagers tied to the Clemson vs. LSU game. Here's how the offer breaks down:

Download the FanDuel Sportsbook app and create your account.

Deposit at least $5 into your account.

Place a $5 wager on any betting market each day for seven consecutive days.

Receive one bet reset token for each day you wager.

Use each token on a bet worth between $1 and $50 on Clemson vs. LSU or other events.

If your token bet loses, FanDuel returns your stake as bonus bets, up to $50 per day.

Let's say you place a $50 wager using a bet reset token on LSU to cover the spread against Clemson, and the Tigers fall short. You'll receive $50 in bonus bets to use on future wagers. However, if your $50 token bet on Clemson to win wins, the winnings become withdrawable cash, but the $50 bonus stake itself is not returned. Your bonus bets are valid for seven days (168 hours) after issuance, so use them promptly on upcoming college football matchups.

This FanDuel promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

How to Claim Your FanDuel Sign-Up Bonus for Clemson vs. LSU

Follow these steps to claim your FanDuel sign-up bonus and start betting on Saturday's game.

Download the FanDuel Sportsbook app and complete your account registration with required personal information. Navigate to the Cashier section and make a minimum $5 deposit using your preferred payment method. Place a $5 wager on any betting market to begin earning your first bet reset token. Repeat daily wagers of at least $5 for seven consecutive days to collect all seven tokens. Use each token on a Clemson vs. LSU bet or other wagers ranging from $1 to $50. If your token bets lose, the stake returns as bonus bets, up to $50 daily. Win with your bonus bets, and your winnings become withdrawable after the bonus expires.

For more details on what FanDuel offers, check out our FanDuel review .

Additional FanDuel Sportsbook Promo Codes for Existing Users

FanDuel regularly rolls out promotions and boosts for established customers beyond the new-user welcome offer. These ongoing bonuses can include parlay boosts, profit boosts, and daily specials tied to major sporting events like Clemson vs. LSU. To discover what's currently available, open the FanDuel Sportsbook app and visit the Promotions tab, where you'll find all active offers and instructions on how to claim them. Checking this section frequently ensures you never miss out on valuable betting enhancements.

FanDuel $100K Free To Play Daily Shuffle: Build your free parlay each day with Daily Shuffle for a shot at $100K in total prizes.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.