FanDuel Promo Code for Commanders vs. Chiefs: Bet $5, Get $300 in Bonus Bets if You Win
The FanDuel promo code welcome offer provides new users with an excellent opportunity to bet on Monday Night Football when the Washington Commanders visit the Kansas City Chiefs on Oct. 27. No FanDuel promo code is required to claim this $300 bonus after placing a winning $5 wager. This is a great game to claim one of the simplest sportsbook promos of the NFL season.
FanDuel promo code offer details for Chiefs vs. Commanders
This FanDuel promo code welcome bonus requires no code entry and delivers substantial value for new customers. The FanDuel sign-up bonus allows you to bet $5 on any market, including the Commanders vs. Chiefs Monday Night Football game, and receive $300 in bonus bets if your initial wager wins. Key terms and conditions for this FanDuel Sportsbook promo code offer include:
- A minimum $5 deposit and initial wager are required.
- Bonus bets are awarded within 72 hours if your first bet wins.
- Bonus funds expire seven days after issuance.
- Winnings from bonus bets do not include the bonus amount itself.
If you bet $5 on the Chiefs to cover the spread against Washington and win, you would receive your original winnings plus $300 in bonus bets. If you lose your initial $5 wager on the Commanders, you receive no bonus bets.
This FanDuel promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.
How to claim your FanDuel promo code offer
Claiming this FanDuel promo code new-user offer requires no special code and takes just a few simple steps to complete before Monday Night Football kicks off. Follow these steps to secure your welcome bonus:
- Click a link on this page to begin registration and download the FanDuel Sportsbook app.
- Complete account registration with your personal information and make a minimum $5 deposit.
- Place your first $5 wager on any available market, including Commanders vs. Chiefs betting options.
- If your bet wins, you will receive $300 in bonus bets within 72 hours of settlement.
For more information about this offer and platform features, read our complete FanDuel review.
Additional FanDuel Promotions for Existing Users
FanDuel regularly offers ongoing promotions and betting boosts for existing customers beyond these initial FanDuel promo codes. These additional offers can enhance your betting experience throughout the NFL season and other sporting events. You can find current promotions by checking the 'Promotions' section within the FanDuel Sportsbook app, where new boosts and bonuses are frequently updated.
- NFL Profit Boost: You can get a profit boost when making a live bet on the Commanders vs. Chiefs game.
- NFL Bet Protect: If a player in your pre-live bet exits in the first quarter and doesn’t come back into the game, your wager is still treated as a winner.
- NFL Play Your Way: Adjust lines, make custom player props, and get instant odds when you create unique bets you’ll only find at FanDuel.
More promos for Commanders vs. Chiefs
There are even more offers you can claim for this matchup from DraftKings, BetMGM, and Caesars Sportsbook. Claim the ones that suit you best below.
FanDuel
DraftKings
BetMGM
Caesars
Welcome Bonus
Bet $5 and get $300 in bonus bets if you win + 3 months of NBA League Pass
Promo Code
No code required
No code required
SI1500
SICZR20X
Bonus Form
$300 in bonus bets
12 $25 bonus bets
1 or 5 bonus bets
Profit boosts
Minimum Deposit
$5
$5
$10
$10
Minimum Bet
$5
$5
$10
$10
Days to Use Bonus
7 days
7 days
7 days
7 days
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.