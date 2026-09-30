FanDuel Promo Code for MLB Wild Card Games Awards Up To $250 Bonus Bets

Wednesday's MLB Wild Card slate presents the perfect opportunity to claim up to $250 in bonus bets with a FanDuel promo code offer. New users can maximize their welcome bonus while betting on four elimination games featuring Philadelphia at Atlanta, Chicago against Houston, Boston in New York, and Chicago facing San Diego. Check out available sportsbook promos as you prepare for Sept. 30.

New customers only. Deposit min. $5. Wager $5 per day to get $50 in bonus bets, win or lose, within 72 hours of the wager settling. Repeat the daily betting for five consecutive days to get up to $250 in bonus bets.

How the FanDuel sign-up bonus works for Wild Card betting

The FanDuel promo code offer requires no code to claim and delivers $250 in bonus bets through a simple five-day process. You'll earn $50 in daily bonus bets for each of your first five days by placing a qualifying $5 wager. Whether your bet on the Braves-Phillies matchup at 2 PM ET, the White Sox-Astros game at 5 PM ET, the Yankees-Red Sox contest at 8 PM ET, or the Padres-Cubs nightcap at 10 PM ET wins or loses, you'll receive your bonus bets the next day.

Here are the key terms and conditions for this FanDuel Sportsbook promo code offer:

Download the FanDuel Sportsbook app and create your account.

Make an initial deposit of at least $5.

Place a $5 qualifying wager on any betting market.

Receive $50 in bonus bets whether your bet wins or loses.

Repeat this process for five consecutive days to earn the full $250.

Your bonus bets expire seven days after issuance.

The bonus stake does not return in any winnings.

If you place a $5 bet on the Phillies to win against Atlanta and your selection wins, you'll collect your winnings plus receive $50 in bonus bets to use on subsequent Wild Card games. If that same bet loses, you still earn the $50 bonus bets, allowing you to continue building your bankroll throughout the week. This structure makes the offer valuable regardless of early results, giving you multiple opportunities to find winning selections across Wednesday's slate and beyond.

This FanDuel promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

Steps to claim your FanDuel promo code new-user offer for Wild Card games

Follow these steps to sign up and start betting on Wednesday's Wild Card action.

Visit the FanDuel Sportsbook app or website and select "Sign Up." Enter your personal information and verify your identity. Navigate to the Cashier section and make a minimum $5 deposit using your preferred payment method. Browse the Wild Card game matchups and place your first $5 qualifying wager on any market. Receive $50 in bonus bets after your bet settles, regardless of the outcome. Repeat steps four and five for four more consecutive days to maximize your $250 bonus.

For more details on FanDuel's features and functionality, read our full FanDuel review .

Additional FanDuel Sportsbook promo codes and bonuses for existing users

FanDuel regularly rolls out promotions and boosts designed to reward loyal bettors. Existing users should check the Promotions tab within the FanDuel Sportsbook app to discover daily bonuses, parlay boosts, and sport-specific offers. These promotions change frequently, so visiting the Promotions section regularly ensures you never miss an opportunity to enhance your betting experience. Whether you're looking for odds boosts on the Wild Card games or other sports, FanDuel keeps its promotional calendar active throughout the year.

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