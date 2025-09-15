FanDuel Promo Code for Monday Night Football: Bet $5, Get $300 in Bonus Bets if You Win
Monday Night Football delivers a doubleheader in Week 2, with the Buccaneers visiting the Texans and the Chargers facing the Raiders. FanDuel is giving new users a chance to cash in with its latest offer: bet $5, and if your first wager wins, you’ll unlock $300 in bonus bets.
Among the many sportsbook promos available, this one stands out for its simplicity. Hit your opening bet, and you’ll have a full week to use those bonus bets on whatever you see fit.
What you need to know about the Monday Night Football FanDuel promo code offer
Getting in on the action for Monday Night Football is simple with the FanDuel welcome offer. New users don’t need a FanDuel promo code; just create an account, deposit at least $5, and place a $5 wager on either Buccaneers at Texans, Chargers at Raiders, or any other eligible market. If that first bet wins, you’ll score $300 in bonus bets within 72 hours. With seven days to use your bonus bets, you’ll be set for Week 3 of the NFL season.
Here are the most important details for this FanDuel promotion:
- This offer is available only to new FanDuel Sportsbook users, age 21+ (18+ in select states).
- Minimum deposit of $5 required.
- First wager of $5 or more must win to release $300 in bonus bets.
- Bonus bets are issued within 72 hours and expire seven days after being credited.
- Winnings from bonus bets are withdrawable, but the bonus stake is not returned.
Since there’s no minimum odds requirement, bet on the biggest favorite on the board. Your payout will be small, but the main goal is getting those $300 in bonus bets.
This FanDuel promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.
More FanDuel promos for existing users
You can get even more out of FanDuel besides the welcome offer. Check the promotions page, where you’ll find plenty of offers that both new and existing bettors can claim.
- NFL 30% Profit Boost: Get two NFL profit boost tokens to use on the Monday Night Football games.
- NFL Bet Protect: Place a pre-live player prop wager, and if your player leaves the game in the first quarter and doesn't return, your stake will be refunded in bonus bets.
How to claim the FanDuel promo code offer
Four simple steps are all that's needed to claim your FanDuel promo:
- Sign up: Use any link on this page to register for a FanDuel Sportsbook account. No promo code is necessary.
- Deposit: Add at least $5 to your account to qualify for the welcome offer.
- Make your first bet: Place a $5 wager or more on Buccaneers vs. Texans, Chargers vs. Raiders, or any eligible market.
- Unlock your bonus: If your opening wager wins, FanDuel will credit $300 in bonus bets within 72 hours. You’ll then have seven days to play them across the NFL or any other sports market.
You can also read our FanDuel review, which provides a more in-depth look at this operator.
Compare the FanDuel promo code deal to other Monday Night Football offers
Once you’ve claimed FanDuel’s Monday Night Football bonus, you can still pad your bankroll by grabbing additional sign-up offers from DraftKings, BetMGM, and Caesars Sportsbook and set yourself up for the rest of the NFL season.
FanDuel
DraftKings
BetMGM
Caesars
Welcome Bonus
Bet $5, get $200 in bonus bets + over $200 off NFL Sunday Ticket
Promo Code
No code required
No code required
SI1550
SICZR20X
Bonus Form
$300 in bonus bets
8 $25 bonus bets
1 or 5 bonus bets
Profit boosts
Minimum Deposit
$5
$5
$10
$10
Minimum Bet
$5
$5
$10
$10
Days to Use Bonus
7 days
7 days
7 days
7 days
