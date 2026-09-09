FanDuel Promo Code for NFL Kickoff: Get Up to $350 in Bonus Bets for Week 1

The 2026 NFL season kicks off Wednesday with a championship rematch between New England and Seattle, and there's no better time to claim a FanDuel promo code offering up to $350 in bonus bets . New bettors can take advantage of this welcome offer starting Sept. 9 while exploring sportsbook promos across the platform. The Patriots and Seahawks square off in a highly anticipated rematch that sets the tone for an action-packed opening week.

New customers only. Deposit min. $5 and wager $5 to get one bet reset token each day for seven days. Each bet reset token can then be used on a wager between $1 and $50. If that wager loses, you will get your stake back, up to $50, in bonus bets.

How the FanDuel sign-up bonus works for Week 1 NFL

The FanDuel promo code offer requires no code to claim, and it works over seven consecutive days. You'll deposit at least $5, then wager $5 or more on any betting market each day for seven days to earn a bet reset token daily. Each token allows you to place a bet between $1 and $50, and if that bet loses, FanDuel returns your stake as bonus bets.

Here's what happens with your bets on Week 1 NFL games. If you place a $50 wager on the Patriots-Seahawks matchup using your token and the bet loses, you'll receive $50 in bonus bets. If your bet wins, the winnings become yours to keep, but the bonus amount itself doesn't return. Your bonus bets remain valid for seven days (168 hours) after you receive them, giving you plenty of time to deploy them across the full slate of Week 1 action.

The offer structure breaks down as follows:

Download the FanDuel Sportsbook app and create your account.

Deposit at least $5 into your account.

Wager $5 or more on any betting market each day for seven consecutive days.

Receive a bet reset token for each day you wager, regardless of whether your qualifying bet wins or loses.

Use each token on a bet worth between $1 and $50 on Week 1 NFL games or any other available market.

If your token bet loses, FanDuel returns your stake as bonus bets, up to $50 per day.

This FanDuel promo code new-user offer expires at 11:59 PM ET on Sept. 20, 2026. The offer is straightforward and requires minimal effort to unlock the full potential of up to $350 in bonus bets across the week. Whether you're betting on the Patriots-Seahawks opener or any of the other compelling Week 1 matchups, you'll have bonus bets to amplify your action.

This FanDuel promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

Steps to claim your FanDuel promo codes for Week 1 NFL betting

Follow these steps to sign up and start betting on Week 1 NFL games with your bonus bets.

Download the FanDuel Sportsbook app from your device's app store. Create your account by providing your personal information and verifying your identity. Navigate to the Cashier section and deposit at least $5 using your preferred payment method. Place a qualifying wager of $5 or more on any betting market to earn your first bet reset token. Repeat this process for seven consecutive days to accumulate up to seven tokens. Use each token to place a bet between $1 and $50 on Week 1 NFL matchups or other available markets. If your token bet loses, your stake returns as bonus bets valid for seven days. Use your bonus bets on additional Week 1 NFL wagers or any other eligible betting market.

For a comprehensive look at what FanDuel offers, check out our FanDuel review .

Additional FanDuel Sportsbook promo offers for existing customers

FanDuel regularly rolls out bonuses and boosts for players who've already claimed their welcome offer. Existing customers can discover these promotions by checking the Promotions tab within the FanDuel Sportsbook app, where daily specials, parlay boosts, and other incentives appear regularly. Throughout Week 1 NFL, you'll find various ways to enhance your betting experience beyond the initial welcome bonus. The sportsbook updates its promotional calendar frequently, so returning to the Promotions section ensures you never miss an opportunity to maximize your bets on your favorite teams and matchups.

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