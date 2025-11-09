FanDuel Promo Code for NFL Week 10: Bet $5, Get $150 in Bonus Bets if You Win
NFL Week 10 kicks off Sunday, Nov. 9, with an international game as the Indianapolis Colts and Atlanta Falcons clash in Berlin at 9:30 AM ET. New FanDuel users can capitalize on this exciting slate with a FanDuel promo code offer that requires no code to claim. The $150 bonus awaits those who win their first $5 wager, making Sunday's action even more compelling with premium sportsbook promos.
FanDuel promo code offer delivers $150 in bonus bets for NFL Week 10
This welcome offer operates without requiring any FanDuel promo code entry during registration. New users simply need to place a $5 wager on any available market, and winning bettors receive $150 in bonus bets within 72 hours. The promotion applies to all NFL Week 10 games, from the early matchup in Berlin through Sunday night's contest between the Chargers and Steelers.
Key terms include:
- A minimum deposit of $5 and an initial wager are required.
- Bonus bets are awarded only if the qualifying wager wins.
- Bonus funds expire seven days after they are issued.
- Bonus amount not returned with winnings from bonus bet usage.
For example, if you wager $5 on the Lions to cover the spread against Washington and win, you'll receive your original winnings plus $150 in bonus bets. However, if Detroit fails to cover, you'll only lose your initial $5 stake without receiving bonus funds.
This FanDuel promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.
How to claim your FanDuel sign-up bonus for NFL Week 10
Claiming this FanDuel promo code new-user offer requires following these straightforward steps:
- Register using the links on this page and download the FanDuel Sportsbook app.
- Make a minimum deposit of $5 using your preferred payment method.
- Place a $5 wager on any NFL Week 10 game or alternative market.
- Receive $150 in bonus bets within 72 hours if your initial wager wins.
The registration process takes just minutes, and you can immediately start betting on the Week 10 Sunday slate, featuring compelling matchups like Rams-49ers and Patriots-Buccaneers. Read our comprehensive FanDuel review for additional insights into the platform's features and betting options.
Additional FanDuel Sportsbook promotions enhance your betting experience
Beyond the welcome offer, FanDuel consistently provides existing users with various promotional opportunities throughout the NFL season. The sportsbook frequently features odds boosts, parlay insurance offers, and profit boosts that can enhance your potential returns on Week 10 wagers. These ongoing FanDuel promo codes and bonuses are regularly updated in the app's 'Promotions' section, ensuring bettors have access to fresh opportunities each week.
- NFL Kay Adams 30% Anytime TD PBT: Get a 30% Profit Boost Token to use on an "Anytime Touchdown" wager for the Atlanta Falcons vs. Indianapolis Colts NFL International Series Game on November 9th, 2025!
- NFL Bet Protect: If a player in your pre-live bet exits in the first quarter and doesn’t come back into the game, your wager is still treated as a winner.
- NFL Play Your Way: Adjust lines, make custom player props, and get instant odds when you create unique bets you’ll only find at FanDuel.
Compare online sportsbook promos
If you want to see how FanDuel compares to other top operators, then check out the table below and claim any that seem right for you.
FanDuel
DraftKings
BetMGM
Caesars
Welcome Bonus
Bet $5 and get $300 in bonus bets if you win + 3 months of NBA League Pass
Promo Code
No code required
No code required
SI1500
SICZR20X
Bonus Form
$150 in bonus bets
12 $25 bonus bets
1 or 5 bonus bets
Profit boosts
Minimum Deposit
$5
$5
$10
$10
Minimum Bet
$5
$5
$10
$10
Days to Use Bonus
7 days
7 days
7 days
7 days
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.