FanDuel Promo Code for NFL Week 9: Bet $5, Get $300 in Bonus Bets if You Win
The FanDuel promo code offer provides new users with an excellent opportunity to wager on NFL Week 9 action on Sunday, Nov. 2. No code is required to claim this $300 bonus bet offer when your initial $5 wager wins. This makes it one of the best sportsbook promos for Week 9, which includes another Mahomes vs. Allen showdown.
FanDuel promo code offer details for NFL Week 9
New FanDuel users can take advantage of this straightforward welcome offer without needing any FanDuel promo code. Simply register, deposit $5, and place your first real money wager on any NFL Week 9 game. If your bet wins, FanDuel will credit your account with $300 in bonus bets within 72 hours.
Key terms and conditions include:
- A minimum deposit and initial wager of $5 are required.
- Bonus bets are awarded only if your first wager wins.
- Bonus funds expire seven days after issuance.
- Bonus amount not returned with winnings from bonus bet wagers.
If you bet $5 on the Buffalo Bills to beat the Miami Dolphins and they win, you'll receive your original winnings plus $300 in bonus bets. However, if the Bills lose, you won't receive the bonus bets. When using bonus bets, only the winnings are credited to your account, not the bonus stake amount.
This FanDuel promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.
How to claim your FanDuel sign-up bonus for NFL Week 9
Claiming your FanDuel promo code new-user offer takes just a few simple steps. Follow this process to secure your welcome bonus:
- Click any link on this page to begin registration and download the FanDuel Sportsbook app.
- Complete your account setup by providing your personal information and verifying your identity.
- Make your first deposit of at least $5 using your preferred payment method.
- Place a $5 real money wager on any NFL Week 9 betting market.
- If your bet wins, receive $300 in bonus bets within 72 hours.
Remember, no FanDuel Sportsbook promo code is required to activate this offer. For more information about this sportsbook, check out our comprehensive FanDuel review.
Additional FanDuel promotions for existing users
FanDuel consistently provides value to its existing customer base through various promotional offerings and enhanced odds. Current users can find daily profit boosts, same-game parlay insurance, and special event bonuses in the 'Promotions' tab of the FanDuel Sportsbook app. These offers change regularly, so checking frequently ensures you don't miss out on additional betting value throughout the NFL season.
- NFL Bet Protect: If a player in your pre-live bet exits in the first quarter and doesn’t come back into the game, your wager is still treated as a winner.
- NFL Play Your Way: Adjust lines, make custom player props, and get instant odds when you create unique bets you’ll only find at FanDuel.
