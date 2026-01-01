SI

FanDuel Promo Code For Ole Miss vs Georgia Sugar Bowl: Bet $5, Get $250 In Bonus Bets

Ryan Hagen

Get $250 in bonus bets with FanDuel promo code offer for Ole Miss vs Georgia Sugar Bowl - no code needed to claim this welcome bonus.
The FanDuel promo code offer delivers $250 in bonus bets for new users who place a winning $5 wager on Thursday's CFP Sugar Bowl between Ole Miss and Georgia. No FanDuel promo code is required to claim this welcome bonus for the Jan. 1 playoff quarterfinal matchup in New Orleans. New bettors can explore this and other sportsbook promos ahead of this highly anticipated College Football Playoff showdown.

FanDuel promo code offer details for Ole Miss vs Georgia

The FanDuel promo code welcome offer requires no promotional code to activate this bonus opportunity. New customers simply need to register, deposit $5, and place their first real money wager on any available market. If that initial bet wins, FanDuel awards $250 in bonus bets within 72 hours of settlement.

The terms and conditions for this FanDuel sign-up bonus include several important details:

  • New users must register through qualifying links and download the FanDuel Sportsbook app.
  • A minimum $5 deposit is required to fund the new account.
  • The initial $5 wager must win to trigger the $250 bonus bet reward.
  • Bonus bets expire seven days after issuance and do not return the stake amount when used.
  • Regular winnings from the qualifying bet can be withdrawn immediately.

For example, if you bet $5 on Ole Miss to cover the spread against Georgia and the Rebels win by more than the required margin, you would receive your original stake plus winnings from that bet, along with $250 in bonus bets. If you then use a $50 bonus bet on a market with +200 odds and win, you would receive $100 in withdrawable cash, not $150, since the bonus amount is not returned. However, if your initial $5 wager on the Sugar Bowl loses, you would not receive the bonus bets.

This FanDuel promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

How to claim your FanDuel promo code new-user offer for the Sugar Bowl

Claiming this FanDuel Sportsbook promo code welcome bonus involves a straightforward registration and betting process for the Ole Miss vs Georgia matchup:

  1. Register for a new FanDuel account using qualifying links and download the mobile app.
  2. Make your first deposit of at least $5 using your preferred payment method.
  3. Place a $5 real money wager on any available Sugar Bowl betting market.
  4. If your bet wins, receive $250 in bonus bets within 72 hours plus your regular winnings.

Read our comprehensive FanDuel review for additional insights into the sportsbook's features and betting options.

Additional FanDuel promotions for existing users

Beyond this welcome offer, FanDuel consistently provides ongoing promotions and enhanced odds for existing customers. The sportsbook regularly features profit boosts, same-game parlay insurance, and special event bonuses that can be found in the 'Promotions' tab of the FanDuel app. These FanDuel promo codes and offers help enhance the betting experience for both new and returning users throughout the college football season and beyond.

  • FanDuel $100K Free To Play Daily Shuffle: Build your free parlay each day with Daily Shuffle for a shot at $100K in total prizes.
  • FanDuel 1Q Best Protect: Stay in the game—if a first-quarter injury impacts your NFL wager, you’re protected.
  • NFL Your Way: Adjust lines, customize player props, and get instant odds when crafting uniquely tailored NFL bets.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Ryan Hagen
