FanDuel Promo Code for Penn State vs. Ohio State: Bet $5, Get $300 in Bonus Bets if You Win
No FanDuel promo code is required to claim this incredible welcome offer for Saturday's Penn State vs. Ohio State showdown. New users can bet $5 and receive $300 in bonus bets if their wager wins when the top-ranked Buckeyes host the struggling Nittany Lions on Nov. 1. This limited-time promotion gives bettors the perfect opportunity to wager on one of college football's premier matchups while claiming one of the best sportsbook promos available.
FanDuel promo code offer details for Penn State vs. Ohio State
This FanDuel promo code welcome bonus requires no special code to activate, making it simple for new customers to claim. The FanDuel sign-up bonus allows you to place a $5 minimum wager on any available betting market, including the Penn State vs. Ohio State game, and receive $300 in bonus bets if your initial wager wins. Consider these important terms and conditions:
- You must register through a qualifying link and download the FanDuel Sportsbook app.
- Make a minimum $5 deposit into your new account.
- Place your initial $5 wager on any available market, such as Ohio State covering the spread against Penn State.
- Bonus bets are awarded within 72 hours if your qualifying wager wins.
- Bonus funds expire seven days after issuance, and the bonus amount is not returned with winnings.
If you bet $5 on Ohio State to defeat Penn State and the Buckeyes win, you'll receive your original winnings plus $300 in bonus bets. If you then use a $100 bonus bet on a market with +200 odds and win, you'll receive $200 in withdrawable cash, not $300. However, if your initial $5 wager on Penn State to upset Ohio State loses, you won't receive the bonus bets but will only lose your original $5 stake.
This FanDuel promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.
How to claim your FanDuel Sportsbook promo code offer
Claiming this FanDuel promo code new-user offer for the Penn State vs. Ohio State game requires just a few simple steps. Follow this process to secure your welcome bonus:
- Register for a new FanDuel account using a qualifying link on this page and download the mobile app.
- Make your first deposit of at least $5 using your preferred payment method.
- Place your initial $5 wager on any betting market, including Penn State vs. Ohio State props, spreads, or moneylines.
- If your qualifying bet wins, you will receive $300 in bonus bets within 72 hours of settlement.
New users can learn more about the platform's features and betting options by reading our comprehensive FanDuel review.
Additional FanDuel promotions for existing users
FanDuel consistently provides valuable promotions beyond this welcome offer for both new and existing customers. Current users can discover ongoing bonuses, odds boosts, and special promotions by navigating to the 'Promotions' tab within the FanDuel Sportsbook mobile application. These FanDuel promo codes and offers frequently include enhanced payouts for major college football games, parlay insurance, and profit boosts that can increase potential winnings on qualifying bets.
- College Football Profit Boost: When you make a CFB bet, you can get a profit boost.
- Boostin’ With The Boys CFB Palray Profit Boost: Make a CFB parlay of any kind, and you’ll receive a 30% profit boost.
Compare other Penn State vs. Ohio State welcome offers
Want to get more out of this rivalry? Then check out the offers below from DraftKings, BetMGM, and Caesars Sportsbook.
FanDuel
DraftKings
BetMGM
Caesars
Welcome Bonus
Bet $5 and get $300 in bonus bets if you win + 3 months of NBA League Pass
Promo Code
No code required
No code required
SI1500
SICZR20X
Bonus Form
$300 in bonus bets
12 $25 bonus bets
1 or 5 bonus bets
Profit boosts
Minimum Deposit
$5
$5
$10
$10
Minimum Bet
$5
$5
$10
$10
Days to Use Bonus
7 days
7 days
7 days
7 days
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.