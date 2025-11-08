FanDuel Promo Code for Texas A&M vs. Missouri: Bet $5, Get $150 in Bonus Bets
Texas A&M heads to Missouri to take on the Tigers in a heated Week 11 matchup on Saturday, Nov. 8. New users can capitalize on this exciting SEC showdown with a FanDuel promo code offer that requires no code to claim. The $150 bonus opportunity makes this weekend's college football action even more rewarding for first-time bettors looking to explore sportsbook promos.
FanDuel promo code offer details for Texas A&M vs. Missouri
This welcome bonus allows new customers to place a $5 wager on any betting market, including the Texas A&M vs. Missouri game. If your initial bet wins, FanDuel awards $150 in bonus bets within 72 hours. No FanDuel promo code is required to activate this offer.
The key terms and conditions include:
- Must register using a link on this page and download the FanDuel Sportsbook app.
- Minimum $5 deposit required into your new account.
- Place an initial $5 real money wager on any available market.
- Bonus bets are valid for seven days from the date of issuance.
- When using bonus bets, only the winnings are returned; the bonus amount itself is not.
For example, if you bet $5 on Texas A&M to cover the spread and they win, you'll receive your original winnings plus $150 in bonus bets. However, if the Aggies fail to cover, you'll only lose your original $5 stake without receiving the bonus.
This FanDuel promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.
How to claim your FanDuel sign-up bonus for the Tigers vs. Aggies
Claiming this FanDuel promo code new-user offer takes just a few simple steps before the Texas A&M vs. Missouri kickoff. Follow this straightforward process to secure your welcome bonus:
- Register using a link on this page to begin the sign-up process and download the FanDuel Sportsbook app.
- Make your first deposit of at least $5 using your preferred payment method.
- Place a $5 initial wager on any betting market, including the Texas A&M vs. Missouri game.
- If your bet wins, receive $150 in bonus bets within 72 hours of settlement.
New users interested in learning more about the platform's features and betting options can read our comprehensive FanDuel review for additional insights.
Additional FanDuel Sportsbook promotions for existing users
FanDuel consistently provides ongoing promotions and enhanced odds for existing customers beyond the initial welcome offer. Regular users can discover daily profit boosts, same-game parlay insurance, and special event promotions by visiting the 'Promotions' tab within the FanDuel Sportsbook app. These FanDuel promo codes and bonuses help enhance the betting experience throughout the college football season and beyond.
- College Football Profit Boost: When you make a CFB bet, you can get a profit boost.
- Boostin’ With The Boys CFB Parlay Profit Boost: Make a CFB parlay of any kind, and you’ll receive a 30% profit boost.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
