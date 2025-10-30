FanDuel Promo Code for Thursday Night Football Offers $300 Bonus for Thursday Night Football
The FanDuel promo code welcome offer delivers $300 in bonus bets when you win your first $5 wager on Thursday Night Football between the Baltimore Ravens and Miami Dolphins on Oct. 30. Both teams are looking to build momentum after picking up crucial wins in Week 8, with Baltimore defeating Chicago and Miami stunning Atlanta as touchdown underdogs. New users can claim one of the best sportsbook promos and have a chance at grabbing a $300 bonus without entering a code.
What to know about the FanDuel promo code offer
No FanDuel promo code is required to claim this generous welcome bonus for Thursday Night Football. New customers simply need to register, deposit $5, and place their first real money wager on any available market. If your initial $5 bet wins, FanDuel awards $300 in bonus bets within 72 hours of settlement.
The key terms and conditions for this offer include:
- A minimum $5 deposit and a qualifying wager are required.
- Bonus bets are awarded only if your first wager wins.
- Bonus funds expire seven days after issuance.
- Bonus amount is not returned with winnings from bonus bet wins.
For example, if you bet $5 on the Ravens to cover the spread against Miami and they win, you receive your original winnings plus $300 in bonus bets. If Baltimore fails to cover, you only lose your initial $5 stake. When using your $300 bonus on a market with +100 odds and winning, you collect $300 in withdrawable cash rather than $600 total.
This FanDuel promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.
How to claim your Thursday Night Football bonus
Claiming your FanDuel sign-up bonus for Ravens vs. Dolphins requires just a few simple steps. Follow this process to secure your $300 in bonus bets:
- Register for a new FanDuel account using the links on this page and download the mobile app.
- Make your first deposit of at least $5 using your preferred payment method.
- Place a $5 qualifying wager on any available Thursday Night Football market.
- Collect your $300 in bonus bets within 72 hours if your initial wager wins.
Read our full FanDuel review for additional details about this leading sportsbook.
Additional FanDuel promos
Current users can find daily odds boosts, profit boosts, and special event promotions by checking the 'Promotions' section within the FanDuel Sportsbook app. These offers provide additional value for regular bettors looking to maximize their Thursday Night Football wagering experience.
- NFL $2M Touchdown Jackpot: If you place an anytime touchdown scorer bet and that player scores the first or last touchdown of the game, you’ll earn a share of $2 million in bonus bets.
- NFL Bet Protect: If a player in your pre-live bet exits in the first quarter and doesn’t come back into the game, your wager is still treated as a winner.
- NFL Play Your Way: Adjust lines, make custom player props, and get instant odds when you create unique bets you’ll only find at FanDuel.
Compare other online sportsbook welcome offers
The offers below from DraftKings, BetMGM, and Caesars Sportsbook can unlock thousands more in bonuses, so make sure to check them out.
FanDuel
DraftKings
BetMGM
Caesars
Welcome Bonus
Bet $5 and get $300 in bonus bets if you win + 3 months of NBA League Pass
Promo Code
No code required
No code required
SI1500
SICZR20X
Bonus Form
$300 in bonus bets
12 $25 bonus bets
1 or 5 bonus bets
Profit boosts
Minimum Deposit
$5
$5
$10
$10
Minimum Bet
$5
$5
$10
$10
Days to Use Bonus
7 days
7 days
7 days
7 days
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.