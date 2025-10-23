FanDuel Promo Code For Vikings vs. Chargers: Bet $5, Get $300 in Bonus Bets if You Win
The FanDuel promo code offer delivers $300 in bonus bets when you win a $5 wager, and no code is required to claim this welcome bonus. The Minnesota Vikings and Los Angeles Chargers clash on Thursday, Oct. 23, with both teams desperate for a victory after Week 7 losses. New FanDuel customers can capitalize on this primetime matchup with one of the top sportsbook promos available, turning a small $5 wager into substantial bonus betting funds.
FanDuel promo code details for Vikings vs. Chargers betting
This FanDuel promo code offer requires no promotional code entry during registration. New customers simply need to register through qualifying links, deposit at least $5, and place their first $5 wager on any available market. The FanDuel sign-up bonus activates automatically when these steps are completed.
Keep these key terms in mind:
- A minimum $5 deposit and initial wager are required.
- Bonus bets expire seven days after issuance.
- Bonus amount is not returned with winnings from bonus bet victories.
- There is a 72-hour processing time for bonus bets to be delivered.
If your initial $5 bet wins on Thursday night's Vikings vs. Chargers game, FanDuel awards $300 in bonus bets within 72 hours of settlement. For example, if you wager $5 on the Vikings to win and they do, you receive your original winnings plus the $300 bonus. However, if the Chargers win, you lose your initial $5 stake without receiving bonus funds, so make sure you’re confident in your first bet.
This FanDuel promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.
How to claim your FanDuel Sportsbook promo code offer
Claiming this FanDuel promo code new-user offer takes just minutes before Thursday's kickoff. Follow these simple steps to secure your bonus betting opportunity:
- Register through qualifying links on this page and download the FanDuel Sportsbook app.
- Complete account verification with personal information, including date of birth and address.
- Make your first deposit of at least $5 using preferred payment methods like PayPal, debit cards, or Apple Pay.
- Place a $5 initial wager on Vikings vs. Chargers or any other available market.
- Receive $300 in bonus bets within 72 hours if your first wager wins.
The registration process requires no FanDuel promo codes, making this one of the most accessible welcome bonuses in sports betting. Read our comprehensive FanDuel review for additional insights into platform features and betting options.
Additional FanDuel promotions for existing customers
FanDuel regularly offers ongoing promotions and betting boosts for existing customers beyond this new-user welcome bonus. Here are some promos you might find:
- NFL Profit Boost: Grab a 30% profit boost to use on this TNF showdown.
- NFL $2M Touchdown Jackpot: When you bet on a player to score an anytime TD for TNF, and they end up scoring the first or last, you’ll get a share of $2M in bonus bets.
- NFL Bet Protect: If a player in your pre-live bet exits in the first quarter and doesn’t come back into the game, your wager is still treated as a winner.
- NFL Play Your Way: Adjust lines, make custom player props, and get instant odds when you create unique bets you’ll only find at FanDuel.
More welcome offers for Vikings vs. Chargers
Want more sportsbook welcome offers? Check out deals from DraftKings, BetMGM, and Caesars Sportsbook below.
FanDuel
DraftKings
BetMGM
Caesars
Welcome Bonus
Bet $5 and get $300 in bonus bets if you win + 3 months of NBA League Pass
Promo Code
No code required
No code required
SI1500
SICZR20X
Bonus Form
$300 in bonus bets
12 $25 bonus bets
1 or 5 bonus bets
Profit boosts
Minimum Deposit
$5
$5
$10
$10
Minimum Bet
$5
$5
$10
$10
Days to Use Bonus
7 days
7 days
7 days
7 days
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.