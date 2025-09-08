FanDuel Promo Code: Get $300 in Bonus Bets When You Bet on Vikings at Bears
Monday Night Football brings NFC North rivals together as the Minnesota Vikings take on the Chicago Bears under the lights at Soldier Field. FanDuel is giving new users a chance to start strong: wager $5 on the game, and if your bet wins, you’ll unlock $300 in bonus bets. No FanDuel promo code needed — just register, place your bet, and cash in when your pick comes through.
Among other sportsbook promos, FanDuel’s offer stands out as a top choice. A winning play on Vikings at Bears could be the boost that carries you through Week 2 of the NFL season.
Bet $5 and get $300 in bonus bets if you win from FanDuel - CLAIM NOW
How the FanDuel promo code works for Vikings at Bears
You won’t need a FanDuel promo code to cash in on the ‘bet $5, get $300 in bonus bets if you win’ welcome bonus.
However, these are the key details you should keep in mind:
- Register with FanDuel Sportsbook through any link on this page.
- Download the FanDuel Sportsbook app when prompted.
- Deposit a minimum of $5 and place a $5 qualifying wager on Vikings at Bears (or any other market).
- If your bet wins, $300 in bonus bets will be credited to your account within 72 hours.
- Bonus bets expire after seven days and come with a 1x playthrough requirement. Winnings are yours to keep, but the stake is not returned.
There are no minimum odds requirements for this FanDuel offer, so backing a heavy favorite can be the safest path to triggering your $300 in bonus bets.
Bet $5 and get $300 in bonus bets if you win from FanDuel - CLAIM NOW
This FanDuel promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.
More FanDuel offers for all users
FanDuel doesn’t stop at its welcome deal; the sportsbook keeps rolling out fresh promos all season long. Head to the promotions tab in the app to see what’s live right now. Some of the offers you might find include:
- NFL Double Your Winnings 100% Profit Boost Token: Get a 100% profit boost when you bet any Week 1 moneyline.
- NFL Bet Protect: Place a pre-live player prop wager, and if your player leaves the game in the first quarter and doesn't return, your stake will be refunded in bonus bets.
How to claim $300 in bonus bets from FanDuel
Here’s how to score the FanDuel welcome offer for tonight’s Vikings at Bears Monday Night Football showdown:
- Register: Tap our link to create your FanDuel account and download the app to get set up.
- Deposit: Fund your account with a minimum of $5 to activate the welcome offer.
- Place your first bet: Wager $5 on Vikings at Bears or pick any other eligible sporting event you like.
- Use your bonus bets: If your first bet wins, $300 in bonus bets will be credited instantly and are valid for seven days.
For a full look at FanDuel’s promos, app experience, and more, check out our comprehensive FanDuel review.
Comparing the FanDuel promo code offer to other online betting promos
Take your Monday Night Football experience to the next level by exploring additional welcome offers from top sportsbooks like DraftKings, BetMGM, and Caesars Sportsbook.
FanDuel
DraftKings
BetMGM
Caesars
Welcome Bonus
Bet $5, get $200 in bonus bets + over $200 off NFL Sunday Ticket
Promo Code
No code required
No code required
SI1500
SICZR20X
Bonus Form
$300 in bonus bets
8 $25 bonus bets
1 or 5 bonus bets
Profit boosts
Minimum Deposit
$5
$5
$10
$10
Minimum Bet
$5
$5
$10
$10
Days to Use Bonus
7 days
7 days
7 days
7 days
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.