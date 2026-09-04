FanDuel Promo Code: Get $350 Bonus Bets for College Football Week 1

New customers only. Deposit min. $5 and wager $5 to get one bet reset token each day for seven days. Each bet reset token can then be used on a wager between $1 and $50. If that wager loses, you will get your stake back, up to $50, in bonus bets.

College Football Week 1 is here, and it's the perfect time to start your sportsbook journey. I'm excited to help you claim up to $350 in bonus bets with a FanDuel promo code as you prepare to bet on the action starting Friday, Sept. 4. With sportsbook promos available, now is the ideal moment to join FanDuel and dive into the biggest college football weekend of the year.

How the FanDuel promo code offer works for College Football Week 1

The FanDuel promo code welcome offer gives new customers up to $350 in bonus bets, with no code required to activate it. Here's how the offer breaks down: you'll receive a bet reset token each day for seven consecutive days after meeting the qualifying requirements, and you can use each token on a wager between $1 and $50. If your bet loses, FanDuel returns your stake as bonus bets, up to $50 per day.

To qualify for this FanDuel sign-up bonus, you need to complete these steps:

Download the FanDuel Sportsbook app and create your account.

Deposit at least $5 into your account.

Place a $5 wager on any betting market each day for seven consecutive days.

Receive a bet reset token for each qualifying day.

Let's say you place a $50 bet on Clemson to beat LSU in the Week 1 headliner and the Tigers fall short. FanDuel credits you $50 in bonus bets that you can use on any other College Football Week 1 matchup, like Wisconsin-Notre Dame at Lambeau Field on Sunday. If you win that $50 bet with your bonus bets, the winnings become withdrawable, though the bonus amount itself doesn't return as part of your payout.

Your bonus bets remain valid for seven days from issuance, so you'll have plenty of time to use them across the full slate of Week 1 games. The offer expires at 11:59 PM ET on Sept. 20, 2026. This FanDuel promo code offer requires no code to claim, making it one of the most straightforward welcome bonuses available.

This FanDuel promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

How to claim your FanDuel promo codes for College Football Week 1

Follow these steps to sign up and start betting on College Football Week 1 games with your bonus bets.

Download the FanDuel Sportsbook app and complete your account registration with your personal information. Navigate to the Cashier section and make a minimum $5 deposit using your preferred payment method. Place a $5 wager on any betting market to begin qualifying for your first bet reset token. Repeat your $5 daily wager for six more consecutive days to earn all seven bet reset tokens. Use each token on a bet between $1 and $50 on College Football Week 1 matchups like Clemson-LSU or any other game on the slate. If your token-funded bets lose, the stake returns as bonus bets that you can apply to additional Week 1 wagers.

For more details on what FanDuel offers, check out our full FanDuel review .

Other FanDuel Sportsbook promo code offers for existing customers

FanDuel doesn't stop rewarding players after the welcome offer expires. The sportsbook regularly features bonuses and boosts designed to keep the action exciting throughout the season. You can discover these ongoing promotions by opening the FanDuel Sportsbook app and checking the Promotions tab, where you'll find daily odds boosts, parlay specials, and other limited-time offers tied to College Football Week 1 and beyond.

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