FanDuel Promo Code: Get $350 Bonus Bets for College Football Week 1 Saturday
New customers only. Deposit min. $5 and wager $5 to get one bet reset token each day for seven days. Each bet reset token can then be used on a wager between $1 and $50. If that wager loses, you will get your stake back, up to $50, in bonus bets.
College Football Week 1 Saturday brings the season's biggest stage with Clemson at LSU headlining a loaded slate of ranked matchups. New bettors can claim up to $350 in bonus bets through a FanDuel promo code offer available through Sept. 5. This welcome bonus lets you explore sportsbook promos while betting on Oregon-Boise State, the afternoon's standout matchup, or waiting for the primetime showdown in Baton Rouge.
How the FanDuel promo code offer works for College Football Week 1
The FanDuel promo code offer requires no code to claim. Instead, you'll earn bonus bets through a seven-day qualifying period that starts when you place your first wager on Saturday's slate. Here's how the structure works:
- Download the FanDuel Sportsbook app and create your account.
- Deposit at least $5 into your account.
- Wager $5 or more on any betting market each day for seven consecutive days starting with Saturday's games.
- Receive a bet reset token for each day you wager, regardless of whether your $5 qualifying bet wins or loses.
- Use each token on a bet worth between $1 and $50 on any FanDuel market.
- If your token bet loses, FanDuel returns your stake as bonus bets, up to $50 per day.
Let's say you place a $50 token bet on Clemson to beat LSU on Saturday and the Tigers fall short. FanDuel credits $50 in bonus bets to your account. If that same $50 bet wins, you keep your winnings but don't receive the bonus bets back. Your bonus bets remain valid for seven days (168 hours) after they're issued, giving you a full week to deploy them across FanDuel's entire betting menu.
The offer expires at 11:59 PM ET on Sept. 20, 2026. You can earn up to $350 total in bonus bets by wagering $50 each day for all seven days and losing each token bet. The maximum bonus per day is $50, making this one of the most straightforward welcome offers in the sportsbook industry.
This FanDuel promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.
How to claim your FanDuel sign-up bonus for Saturday's games
Follow these steps to sign up and start betting on College Football Week 1 Saturday:
- Visit the FanDuel Sportsbook app or website and select "Sign Up."
- Enter your personal information and verify your identity.
- Navigate to the Cashier section and deposit at least $5 using your preferred payment method.
- Browse Saturday's college football matchups and place a $5 or larger wager on any market.
- Receive your first bet reset token immediately after your qualifying wager settles.
- Use your token on a bet between $1 and $50 on any subsequent game, such as Oregon-Boise State or Clemson-LSU.
- Repeat this process for seven consecutive days to maximize your bonus bets.
For a deeper look at what FanDuel offers, check out our full FanDuel review.
Explore additional FanDuel Sportsbook promo codes for existing users
FanDuel regularly rolls out bonuses and boosts for customers who've already claimed their welcome offer. These promotions change frequently and cover everything from parlay boosts to profit boosts on specific sports and events. To find the latest FanDuel promo codes available to you, open the FanDuel Sportsbook app and tap the "Promotions" tab to see all active offers.
- FanDuel $100K Free To Play Daily Shuffle: Build your free parlay each day with Daily Shuffle for a shot at $100K in total prizes.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
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An award-winning author at just six years old (it’s true!), Jeff has parlayed early-life accolades into a prominent role in the sports betting content space with Sports Illustrated. As content manager, he leads a talented team of expert betting analysts and sportsbook reviewers focused on delivering industry-best experiences to North American bettors. Jeff joined SI in 2024 and has since been a driving force in enhancing the team’s sports betting coverage. With his inventive mindset and relentless pursuit of "best-in-class" content, Jeff ensures SI readers have access to unparalleled betting analysis that’s comprehensive, unbiased, and well-researched. Jeff’s primary goal is to give new and casual bettors the confidence they need to come to their own conclusions when deciding how and where to bet online. Before joining the SI team, Jeff was a senior editor at Covers, where he laid much of the groundwork for the brand’s commercial sports betting content strategy. Known for his industry knowledge and product expertise, Jeff has been a leading voice with his coverage of burgeoning legal sports betting markets like New York, Ohio, and Ontario. An avid bettor himself, Jeff is a strong proponent of line shopping and sticking with a consistent, manageable unit size. He primarily wagers on MLB, NFL, and NHL player props and cites bet365, Pinnacle, and Sports Interaction as his most-used sportsbooks. Jeff holds a BBA from St. Francis Xavier University. His work has been featured in Newsweek and referenced in news media outlets like the Calgary Herald, Financial Post, and Toronto Sun. The Nova Scotia native has crafted and edited over 400 articles and guides across the sports, iGaming, e-learning, and software industries since 2020.