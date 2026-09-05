FanDuel Promo Code: Get $350 Bonus Bets for College Football Week 1 Saturday

New customers only. Deposit min. $5 and wager $5 to get one bet reset token each day for seven days. Each bet reset token can then be used on a wager between $1 and $50. If that wager loses, you will get your stake back, up to $50, in bonus bets.

College Football Week 1 Saturday brings the season's biggest stage with Clemson at LSU headlining a loaded slate of ranked matchups. New bettors can claim up to $350 in bonus bets through a FanDuel promo code offer available through Sept. 5. This welcome bonus lets you explore sportsbook promos while betting on Oregon-Boise State, the afternoon's standout matchup, or waiting for the primetime showdown in Baton Rouge.

How the FanDuel promo code offer works for College Football Week 1

The FanDuel promo code offer requires no code to claim. Instead, you'll earn bonus bets through a seven-day qualifying period that starts when you place your first wager on Saturday's slate. Here's how the structure works:

Download the FanDuel Sportsbook app and create your account.

Deposit at least $5 into your account.

Wager $5 or more on any betting market each day for seven consecutive days starting with Saturday's games.

Receive a bet reset token for each day you wager, regardless of whether your $5 qualifying bet wins or loses.

Use each token on a bet worth between $1 and $50 on any FanDuel market.

If your token bet loses, FanDuel returns your stake as bonus bets, up to $50 per day.

Let's say you place a $50 token bet on Clemson to beat LSU on Saturday and the Tigers fall short. FanDuel credits $50 in bonus bets to your account. If that same $50 bet wins, you keep your winnings but don't receive the bonus bets back. Your bonus bets remain valid for seven days (168 hours) after they're issued, giving you a full week to deploy them across FanDuel's entire betting menu.

The offer expires at 11:59 PM ET on Sept. 20, 2026. You can earn up to $350 total in bonus bets by wagering $50 each day for all seven days and losing each token bet. The maximum bonus per day is $50, making this one of the most straightforward welcome offers in the sportsbook industry.

This FanDuel promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

How to claim your FanDuel sign-up bonus for Saturday's games

Follow these steps to sign up and start betting on College Football Week 1 Saturday:

Visit the FanDuel Sportsbook app or website and select "Sign Up." Enter your personal information and verify your identity. Navigate to the Cashier section and deposit at least $5 using your preferred payment method. Browse Saturday's college football matchups and place a $5 or larger wager on any market. Receive your first bet reset token immediately after your qualifying wager settles. Use your token on a bet between $1 and $50 on any subsequent game, such as Oregon-Boise State or Clemson-LSU. Repeat this process for seven consecutive days to maximize your bonus bets.

For a deeper look at what FanDuel offers, check out our full FanDuel review .

Explore additional FanDuel Sportsbook promo codes for existing users

FanDuel regularly rolls out bonuses and boosts for customers who've already claimed their welcome offer. These promotions change frequently and cover everything from parlay boosts to profit boosts on specific sports and events. To find the latest FanDuel promo codes available to you, open the FanDuel Sportsbook app and tap the "Promotions" tab to see all active offers.

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