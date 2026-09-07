FanDuel Promo Code: Get $350 Bonus Bets for SMU vs. Florida State

New customers only. Deposit min. $5 and wager $5 to get one bet reset token each day for seven days. Each bet reset token can then be used on a wager between $1 and $50. If that wager loses, you will get your stake back, up to $50, in bonus bets.

New bettors can claim up to $350 in bonus bets with the FanDuel promo code offer available through Sept. 20. This welcome bonus lets you build your bankroll while betting on the SMU vs. Florida State matchup on Monday night. Check out our guide to sportsbook promos to compare offers across platforms.

How the FanDuel promo code offer works for SMU vs. Florida State

The FanDuel promo code offer requires no code to claim. Instead, you'll earn bonus bets through a simple seven-day process that starts with your first wager on the SMU-Florida State game. Here's how it breaks down:

Download the FanDuel Sportsbook app and create your account.

Deposit at least $5 into your account.

Place a $5 wager on any market for seven consecutive days.

Receive a bet reset token each day you qualify.

Use each token on a bet between $1 and $50.

If your bet loses, FanDuel returns your stake as bonus bets, up to $50 per day. Let's say you place a $25 wager on SMU to cover the spread on Monday night using your first token. If the Mustangs fall short, you'll receive $25 in bonus bets to use on future wagers. If your bet wins, the winnings become part of your account balance, but the bonus bet amount itself doesn't return.

Your bonus bets remain valid for seven days from issuance, giving you a full week to deploy them across FanDuel's betting markets. The offer expires at 11:59 PM ET on Sept. 20, so new customers should sign up soon to maximize their seven-day qualification window. You can earn up to $350 in total bonus bets if you wager $50 each day for all seven days and those bets lose.

This FanDuel promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

How to claim your FanDuel sign-up bonus for the SMU-Florida State game

Follow these steps to sign up and start earning bonus bets on Monday's matchup:

Visit the FanDuel Sportsbook app or website and select "Sign Up." Enter your personal information and verify your identity. Navigate to the Cashier section and deposit at least $5 using your preferred payment method. Browse the SMU vs. Florida State betting markets and place your first $5 qualifying wager. Receive your first bet reset token and use it on a bet up to $50. Repeat this process for six more consecutive days to earn additional tokens and bonus bets.

For a deeper dive into the platform's features and functionality, check out our full FanDuel review .

Other FanDuel Sportsbook promo codes and bonuses

FanDuel regularly rolls out promotions and boosts for existing customers throughout the year. These offers vary by sport and event, so it's worth checking the Promotions tab in the FanDuel Sportsbook app to see what's currently available. You'll find daily specials, parlay boosts, and other ways to enhance your betting experience beyond the initial welcome offer.

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.