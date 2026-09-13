FanDuel Promo Code: Get $350 Bonus for Cowboys vs. Giants Sunday Night Football

New customers only. Deposit min. $5 and wager $5 to get one bet reset token each day for seven days. Each bet reset token can then be used on a wager between $1 and $50. If that wager loses, you will get your stake back, up to $50, in bonus bets.

New bettors can claim up to $350 in bonus bets with the FanDuel promo code offer available through Sept. 20. This welcome bonus lets you bet on the Cowboys and Giants matchup while building your bankroll with sportsbook promos designed for new users.

How the FanDuel promo code offer works for Cowboys vs. Giants

The FanDuel promo code welcome offer requires no code to claim. Instead, you'll earn bonus bets through a simple seven-day process that starts with your first wager on Sunday Night Football. Here's how the offer breaks down:

Download the FanDuel Sportsbook app and create your account.

Deposit at least $5 into your account.

Place a $5 wager on any market each day for seven consecutive days.

Receive a bet reset token for each day you wager, regardless of the outcome.

Use each token on a bet worth between $1 and $50 on the Cowboys-Giants game or any other matchup.

If your token bet loses, FanDuel returns your stake as bonus bets, up to $50 per day.

Let's say you place a $50 bet using your token on a Cowboys prop and it loses. FanDuel credits $50 in bonus bets to your account. If that same $50 bet wins, you keep your winnings but don't receive the bonus bets back. Your bonus bets remain valid for seven days after issuance, giving you a full week to deploy them on additional Cowboys-Giants wagers or other betting opportunities.

The FanDuel sign-up bonus maxes out at $350 total if you wager the full $50 daily for all seven days and each token bet loses. This FanDuel promo code new-user offer expires at 11:59 PM ET on Sept. 20, 2026.

This FanDuel promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

How to claim the FanDuel Sportsbook promo code for Sunday Night Football

Follow these steps to sign up and start betting on the Cowboys vs. Giants matchup with your bonus bets.

Visit the FanDuel Sportsbook app or website and select "Sign Up." Enter your personal information and verify your identity to complete registration. Navigate to the Cashier section and deposit at least $5 using your preferred payment method. Place your first $5 qualifying wager on any market, including the Cowboys-Giants game. Receive your first bet reset token immediately after your wager settles. Use your token on a bet between $1 and $50; if it loses, bonus bets post to your account. Repeat this process for six more consecutive days to unlock all seven bet reset tokens.

For a deeper look at what FanDuel offers, check out our full FanDuel review .

Additional FanDuel Sportsbook promo codes and offers

FanDuel regularly rolls out bonuses and boosts for existing customers throughout the year. These promotions change frequently and cover everything from parlay boosts to profit boosts on specific sports. You'll find all active FanDuel promo codes by opening the FanDuel Sportsbook app and tapping the "Promotions" tab to see what's currently available.

Existing users should check back regularly, especially during major sporting events like Sunday Night Football games. FanDuel updates its promotional calendar to align with the NFL season, so you'll have plenty of opportunities to maximize your betting experience beyond your initial welcome offer.

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