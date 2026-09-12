FanDuel Promo Code: Get $350 in Bonus Bets for College Football Week 2

New customers only. Deposit min. $5 and wager $5 to get one bet reset token each day for seven days. Each bet reset token can then be used on a wager between $1 and $50. If that wager loses, you will get your stake back, up to $50, in bonus bets.

College Football Week 2 brings some of the most compelling matchups of the early season, and there's no better time to join FanDuel Sportsbook than Sept. 12. New bettors can claim up to $350 in bonus bets while exploring sportsbook promos across the slate. The FanDuel promo code offer gives you seven days to build your bankroll as you wager on marquee matchups like No. 1 Ohio State at No. 4 Texas and No. 11 Oklahoma at Michigan.

How the FanDuel promo code offer works for College Football Week 2

The FanDuel promo code welcome offer requires no code to claim. Instead, new customers simply need to sign up, deposit at least $5, and place a $5 wager on any market for seven consecutive days to unlock the full bonus potential. Each day you meet the qualifying requirement, FanDuel awards you a bet reset token that you can use on a wager between $1 and $50.

Here's where the bonus bets come in: if your bet using the reset token loses, FanDuel returns your stake as bonus bets, up to $50 per day. You can earn up to $350 in total bonus bets across the seven-day period. For example, if you place a $50 wager on Ohio State to cover against Texas and the bet loses, you'll receive $50 in bonus bets to use on future wagers. Conversely, if your $50 bet on Oklahoma to win at Michigan hits, the winnings become yours to keep, though the bonus bet stake itself isn't returned.

The bonus bets themselves remain valid for seven days (168 hours) after issuance, giving you a full week to deploy them across the college football slate. The FanDuel sign-up bonus terms are straightforward: you must wager $5 daily for seven consecutive days to receive all seven reset tokens. This FanDuel promo code new-user offer expires at 11:59 PM ET on Sept. 20, 2026.

This FanDuel promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

How to claim your FanDuel sign-up bonus for Week 2 college football

Follow these steps to claim your welcome offer and start betting on the biggest games of College Football Week 2.

Download the FanDuel Sportsbook app and create your account by verifying your identity. Navigate to the Cashier section and deposit at least $5 using your preferred payment method. Place a $5 wager on any betting market available for college football matchups on Sept. 12. Receive your first bet reset token and use it on a bet between $1 and $50 on games like Ohio State versus Texas or Oklahoma at Michigan. Repeat this process for seven consecutive days to unlock all seven reset tokens and maximize your bonus bets. Use your bonus bets on additional college football wagers throughout the week.

For more details on what FanDuel offers, check out our full FanDuel review .

Explore additional FanDuel Sportsbook promo codes and boosts

FanDuel regularly rolls out promotions and boosts for existing customers looking to maximize their betting experience. Once you've claimed your welcome offer, you can discover these ongoing FanDuel promo codes by checking the Promotions tab within the FanDuel Sportsbook app. The sportsbook frequently updates its bonus offerings, so returning players always have fresh opportunities to enhance their wagers on college football and other sports throughout the season.

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