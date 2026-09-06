FanDuel Promo Code: Get $350 in Bonus Bets for Louisville vs. Mississippi

New customers only. Deposit min. $5 and wager $5 to get one bet reset token each day for seven days. Each bet reset token can then be used on a wager between $1 and $50. If that wager loses, you will get your stake back, up to $50, in bonus bets.

New bettors can claim up to $350 in bonus bets with the FanDuel promo code offer available through Sept. 6. This welcome bonus lets you bet on the Louisville vs. Mississippi matchup while earning bonus bets through daily wagers. Check out other sportsbook promos to compare all available offers.

How the FanDuel promo code offer works for Louisville vs. Mississippi

The FanDuel promo code offer requires no code to claim. Instead, you'll earn bonus bets by completing qualifying wagers over seven consecutive days. Here's how it breaks down: deposit at least $5, then place a $5 wager on any market each day for seven days to receive a bet reset token daily.

Once you have your tokens, use each one on a bet between $1 and $50. If your bet on the Louisville vs. Mississippi game or any other market loses, FanDuel returns your stake as bonus bets, up to $50 per day. For example, if you place a $50 bet on Ole Miss to cover and lose, you'll receive $50 in bonus bets to use on future wagers. If you win that same $50 bet, the winnings are yours to keep, but the bonus amount doesn't return.

Your bonus bets remain valid for seven days after you receive them. The offer expires at 11:59 PM ET on Sept. 20, 2026. You can earn up to $350 total in bonus bets if you wager $50 daily for all seven days and each bet loses. Here are the key terms:

Deposit minimum of $5 to qualify.

Place $5+ wagers for seven consecutive days.

Receive one bet reset token per day.

Use tokens on bets worth $1 to $50.

Losing bets return as bonus bets up to $50 daily.

Bonus bets valid for seven days from issuance.

This FanDuel promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

How to claim the FanDuel sign-up bonus for the Louisville vs. Mississippi game

Follow these steps to sign up and start betting on Louisville vs. Mississippi with your bonus bets.

Download the FanDuel Sportsbook app and create your account by verifying your identity. Navigate to the Cashier section and deposit at least $5 using your preferred payment method. Place a $5 wager on any market, including the Louisville vs. Mississippi matchup, to earn your first bet reset token. Repeat this process for six more consecutive days to collect all seven tokens. Use each token on a bet between $1 and $50; if it loses, the amount returns as bonus bets. Apply your bonus bets to additional wagers on Louisville vs. Mississippi or other games.

For more details on what FanDuel offers, read our full FanDuel review .

Other FanDuel Sportsbook promo codes and offers

FanDuel regularly updates its promotions with new bonuses and boosts for existing customers. These offers change frequently and cover various sports and betting types. To discover what's currently available, open the FanDuel Sportsbook app and visit the Promotions tab, where you'll find all active deals tailored to your interests.

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