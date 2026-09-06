FanDuel Promo Code: Get $350 in Bonus Bets for Louisville vs. Mississippi
New customers only. Deposit min. $5 and wager $5 to get one bet reset token each day for seven days. Each bet reset token can then be used on a wager between $1 and $50. If that wager loses, you will get your stake back, up to $50, in bonus bets.
New bettors can claim up to $350 in bonus bets with the FanDuel promo code offer available through Sept. 6. This welcome bonus lets you bet on the Louisville vs. Mississippi matchup while earning bonus bets through daily wagers. Check out other sportsbook promos to compare all available offers.
How the FanDuel promo code offer works for Louisville vs. Mississippi
The FanDuel promo code offer requires no code to claim. Instead, you'll earn bonus bets by completing qualifying wagers over seven consecutive days. Here's how it breaks down: deposit at least $5, then place a $5 wager on any market each day for seven days to receive a bet reset token daily.
Once you have your tokens, use each one on a bet between $1 and $50. If your bet on the Louisville vs. Mississippi game or any other market loses, FanDuel returns your stake as bonus bets, up to $50 per day. For example, if you place a $50 bet on Ole Miss to cover and lose, you'll receive $50 in bonus bets to use on future wagers. If you win that same $50 bet, the winnings are yours to keep, but the bonus amount doesn't return.
Your bonus bets remain valid for seven days after you receive them. The offer expires at 11:59 PM ET on Sept. 20, 2026. You can earn up to $350 total in bonus bets if you wager $50 daily for all seven days and each bet loses. Here are the key terms:
- Deposit minimum of $5 to qualify.
- Place $5+ wagers for seven consecutive days.
- Receive one bet reset token per day.
- Use tokens on bets worth $1 to $50.
- Losing bets return as bonus bets up to $50 daily.
- Bonus bets valid for seven days from issuance.
This FanDuel promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.
How to claim the FanDuel sign-up bonus for the Louisville vs. Mississippi game
Follow these steps to sign up and start betting on Louisville vs. Mississippi with your bonus bets.
- Download the FanDuel Sportsbook app and create your account by verifying your identity.
- Navigate to the Cashier section and deposit at least $5 using your preferred payment method.
- Place a $5 wager on any market, including the Louisville vs. Mississippi matchup, to earn your first bet reset token.
- Repeat this process for six more consecutive days to collect all seven tokens.
- Use each token on a bet between $1 and $50; if it loses, the amount returns as bonus bets.
- Apply your bonus bets to additional wagers on Louisville vs. Mississippi or other games.
For more details on what FanDuel offers, read our full FanDuel review.
Other FanDuel Sportsbook promo codes and offers
FanDuel regularly updates its promotions with new bonuses and boosts for existing customers. These offers change frequently and cover various sports and betting types. To discover what's currently available, open the FanDuel Sportsbook app and visit the Promotions tab, where you'll find all active deals tailored to your interests.
- FanDuel $100K Free To Play Daily Shuffle: Build your free parlay each day with Daily Shuffle for a shot at $100K in total prizes.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
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An award-winning author at just six years old (it’s true!), Jeff has parlayed early-life accolades into a prominent role in the sports betting content space with Sports Illustrated. As content manager, he leads a talented team of expert betting analysts and sportsbook reviewers focused on delivering industry-best experiences to North American bettors. Jeff joined SI in 2024 and has since been a driving force in enhancing the team’s sports betting coverage. With his inventive mindset and relentless pursuit of "best-in-class" content, Jeff ensures SI readers have access to unparalleled betting analysis that’s comprehensive, unbiased, and well-researched. Jeff’s primary goal is to give new and casual bettors the confidence they need to come to their own conclusions when deciding how and where to bet online. Before joining the SI team, Jeff was a senior editor at Covers, where he laid much of the groundwork for the brand’s commercial sports betting content strategy. Known for his industry knowledge and product expertise, Jeff has been a leading voice with his coverage of burgeoning legal sports betting markets like New York, Ohio, and Ontario. An avid bettor himself, Jeff is a strong proponent of line shopping and sticking with a consistent, manageable unit size. He primarily wagers on MLB, NFL, and NHL player props and cites bet365, Pinnacle, and Sports Interaction as his most-used sportsbooks. Jeff holds a BBA from St. Francis Xavier University. His work has been featured in Newsweek and referenced in news media outlets like the Calgary Herald, Financial Post, and Toronto Sun. The Nova Scotia native has crafted and edited over 400 articles and guides across the sports, iGaming, e-learning, and software industries since 2020.