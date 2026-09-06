FanDuel Promo Code: Get $350 in Bonus Bets for Wisconsin vs. Notre Dame

New customers only. Deposit min. $5 and wager $5 to get one bet reset token each day for seven days. Each bet reset token can then be used on a wager between $1 and $50. If that wager loses, you will get your stake back, up to $50, in bonus bets.

Notre Dame and Wisconsin square off Sunday night at Lambeau Field in a matchup that carries significant weight for both programs. New bettors can claim up to $350 in bonus bets through the FanDuel promo code offer and put those funds toward this season-opening clash. Check out available sportsbook promos to compare welcome offers across the industry.

How the FanDuel Promo Code Works for Wisconsin vs. Notre Dame

The FanDuel promo code offer requires no code to claim and delivers up to $350 in bonus bets over seven days. Here's how it works: after signing up and depositing at least $5, you'll wager $5 on any market each day for seven consecutive days. For each day you complete a qualifying wager, you'll receive a bet reset token.

You can then use each token on a wager between $1 and $50 placed on Wisconsin vs. Notre Dame or any other available market. If your bet loses, FanDuel returns your stake as bonus bets, up to $50 per day. If your bet wins, the winnings become yours to keep, though the bonus bet amount itself is not returned.

The terms and conditions of this FanDuel sign-up bonus include:

Download the FanDuel Sportsbook app and create your account.

Deposit a minimum of $5 into your account.

Place a $5 wager on any betting market each day for seven consecutive days.

Receive one bet reset token daily, regardless of whether your qualifying wager wins or loses.

Use each token on a bet worth $1 to $50; if it loses, you get your stake back as bonus bets.

Bonus bets expire seven days after issuance.

This FanDuel promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

How to Claim Your FanDuel Promo Code New-User Offer

Follow these steps to claim your bonus bets and start betting on Wisconsin vs. Notre Dame.

Visit the FanDuel Sportsbook app and complete the registration process with your personal information. Navigate to the Cashier section and deposit at least $5 using your preferred payment method. Place a qualifying wager of $5 or more on any market for seven consecutive days starting Sunday, Sept. 6. Collect your daily bet reset tokens and use them on Wisconsin vs. Notre Dame bets or other markets. If your token-funded bets lose, your stake returns as bonus bets, up to $50 per day. Use your bonus bets on additional wagers; any winnings become withdrawable funds.

For a comprehensive look at what FanDuel offers, check out our FanDuel review .

Additional FanDuel Sportsbook Promo Codes and Bonuses

FanDuel regularly rolls out promotions and boosts for existing customers throughout the year. These offers vary by sport and event, giving you multiple ways to maximize your betting experience beyond the initial welcome bonus. To discover what's currently available, open the FanDuel Sportsbook app and navigate to the Promotions section, where you'll find all active bonuses and boosts tailored to your interests.

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