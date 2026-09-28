FanDuel Promo Code: Get up to $250 Bonus for Eagles vs. Bears Monday Night Football

New customers only. Deposit min. $5. Wager $5 per day to get $50 in bonus bets, win or lose, within 72 hours of the wager settling. Repeat the daily betting for five consecutive days to get up to $250 in bonus bets.

New bettors can claim up to $250 in bonus bets with the FanDuel promo code offer this Monday. The promotion runs through Sept. 28, making it the perfect time to place your first wager on the Eagles-Bears matchup. Check out sportsbook promos to compare other available offers.

How the FanDuel promo code works for Eagles vs. Bears

The FanDuel promo code offer requires no code to claim. Instead, new users simply need to sign up, make a minimum $5 deposit, and place a $5 qualifying wager on any market to receive $50 in bonus bets. The beauty of this promotion is its flexibility: you can repeat the process for five consecutive days to maximize your earnings up to $250 total.

Let's say you place a $5 bet on the Eagles to cover the spread on Monday night. Whether your bet wins or loses, FanDuel credits you with $50 in bonus bets immediately. If you continue wagering $5 daily through Friday, you'll accumulate $250 in bonus bets to use on future Eagles games or any other sports betting market. Your bonus bets remain valid for seven days after issuance, giving you plenty of time to deploy them strategically.

Here are the key terms and conditions:

Download the FanDuel Sportsbook app and create your account.

Make an initial deposit of at least $5.

Place a $5 qualifying wager on any betting market.

Receive $50 in bonus bets whether your bet wins or loses.

Repeat daily wagers for five consecutive days to reach the $250 maximum.

Bonus bets are valid for seven days (168 hours) after issuance.

The bonus stake is not returned in any winnings.

This FanDuel promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

How to claim your FanDuel sign-up bonus for Monday's game

Follow these steps to claim your bonus bets and start betting on the Eagles-Bears matchup.

Download the FanDuel Sportsbook app and complete the registration process by verifying your identity. Navigate to the Cashier section and make a minimum $5 deposit using your preferred payment method. Browse the available betting markets for Monday's Eagles-Bears game and place a $5 wager on any option. Once your bet settles, FanDuel will issue $50 in bonus bets to your account. Repeat steps 3 and 4 for the next four days to accumulate up to $250 in total bonus bets. Use your bonus bets on any eligible wager; if your bet wins, the winnings become withdrawable.

For a comprehensive look at what FanDuel offers, check out our full FanDuel review .

Additional promotions available at FanDuel Sportsbook

Beyond the welcome offer, FanDuel regularly provides existing customers with ongoing bonuses and betting boosts. These promotions change frequently and cover everything from parlay boosts to sport-specific offers. To discover what's currently available, log into your FanDuel account and visit the Promotions tab in the app, where you'll find all active offers tailored to your interests.

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.