FanDuel Promo Code: Get up to $350 Bonus Bets for Miami vs. Stanford

The seventh-ranked Miami Hurricanes are ready to make their championship statement, and you can join the action with up to $350 in bonus bets through a FanDuel promo code offer available on Sept. 4. Bet on the Hurricanes' ACC opener against Stanford while exploring sportsbook promos that reward your action.

How the FanDuel promo code offer works for Miami vs. Stanford

The FanDuel promo code welcome offer gives new customers up to $350 in bonus bets, and no FanDuel promo code is required to claim it. You'll earn bet reset tokens by wagering just $5 daily for seven consecutive days, then use those tokens on bets ranging from $1 to $50. If your bet loses, FanDuel returns your stake as bonus bets, up to $50 per day.

Here's how the offer breaks down for the Miami vs. Stanford matchup and beyond:

Download the FanDuel Sportsbook app and create your account.

Deposit at least $5 into your account.

Wager $5 on any betting market each day for seven consecutive days.

Receive a bet reset token for each day you wager.

Use each token on a bet worth between $1 and $50.

If your bet loses, FanDuel returns your stake as bonus bets, up to $50.

Let's say you place a $50 bet on Miami to cover the spread in Friday's game using your first bet reset token. If the Hurricanes fail to cover, you'll receive $50 in bonus bets to use on future wagers. However, if Miami covers the spread, your $50 in winnings becomes yours to keep, but the bonus bet itself isn't returned. You can repeat this process for seven consecutive days, potentially earning up to $350 in bonus bets total.

Your bonus bets remain valid for seven days (168 hours) after you receive them, giving you plenty of time to deploy them across FanDuel's full sportsbook. The offer expires at 11:59 PM ET on Sept. 20, 2026. This FanDuel sign-up bonus is straightforward and requires minimal effort to unlock.

This FanDuel promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

How to claim your FanDuel promo code new-user offer for the Hurricanes game

Claiming your bonus bets for the Miami vs. Stanford matchup takes just a few minutes.

Visit the FanDuel Sportsbook app or website and select "Sign Up." Enter your personal information and verify your identity. Navigate to the Cashier section and deposit at least $5 using your preferred payment method. Place a $5 wager on any betting market, including the Miami vs. Stanford game on Sept. 4. Receive your first bet reset token immediately. Use your token on a bet between $1 and $50 on any FanDuel market. If your bet loses, your stake returns as bonus bets. Repeat this process for six more consecutive days to unlock all seven bet reset tokens and earn up to $350 in bonus bets.

For a deeper dive into what FanDuel offers, check out our full FanDuel review .

Explore additional FanDuel Sportsbook promo codes for existing users

FanDuel doesn't stop rewarding you after you claim your welcome bonus. The sportsbook regularly rolls out promotions and boosts designed to enhance your betting experience throughout the season. You'll find these FanDuel promo codes and special offers by checking the Promotions tab within the FanDuel Sportsbook app, where new deals appear frequently based on upcoming games and events.

Whether you're looking for parlay boosts, odds enhancements, or deposit matches, FanDuel keeps its Promotions section stocked with ways to maximize your action. Make it a habit to visit the Promotions tab before placing your bets so you never miss an opportunity to add extra value to your wagers.

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